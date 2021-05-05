WATCH: Taco-Toting Joe Biden Comments on Liz Cheney Purge on His Way Out of Las Gemelas Restaurant

President Joe Biden commented on the House GOP effort to oust Rep. Liz Cheney from her leadership post as he left a restaurant toting sacks full of tacos and enchiladas.

On Wednesday, the president made an unscheduled — but apparently not unplanned — stop at Las Gemelas restaurant that the White House said was intended “To highlight the successes of the American Rescue Plan.”

The White House also noted that “Las Gemelas means ‘the twin girls’ in Spanish, named after partner Yesenia Neri Diaz’s twin daughters,” and that “The restaurant is owned in part by Mexican immigrants Yesenia Neri Diaz and Rogelio Martinez.”

Inside the restaurant, President Biden posed for pictures with the staff and waxed nostalgic with a resident of the Fishtown neighborhood of Philadelphia, which he described as “predominately Irish.”

The president also shared that he married “a Philly girl,” a reference to First Lady Jill Biden, and assessed the region’s sports fans accurately.

As Biden exited the restaurant, reporters asked him “What did you get?”

“Tacos and some enchiladas,” the president replied, toting two large bags.

“Do you have any comment on the efforts to oust Liz Cheney from the House Republican leadership post?” another reporter asked.

“I don’t understand the Republicans, Biden answered, then proceeded to his motorcade.

Watch above via pool.

