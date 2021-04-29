Texan rancher John Sewell was interrupted during a remote interview with Fox News on Thursday when federal agents sought to apprehend migrants on his property — and said he had already caught three on his own “before breakfast.”

Host Dana Perino was attempting to read a statement Sen. Mark Kelly (D-AZ) issued about President Joe Biden’s Wednesday speech — in which Kelly said he “didn’t hear” a plan “to address the immediate crisis at the border” — when dogs could be heard barking over her words.

“Dana, I’m sorry, I had a group of guys coming through looking for some immigrants,” Sewell told Perino when she finished. “You’re going to have to put it back at me again. I’m just going to tell you that we — we don’t have — we’re not getting the support as the U.S., this is not fanning out good for us. We’re under siege here. And when I say that, I’ve already caught three this morning before breakfast.”

Asked what he did after the apprehensions, Sewell replied, “I obviously call the Border Patrol. That’s our first line of defense. And that’s another thing. You know, we’re nervous as to what we can get away with and what we can’t get away with. You know, these people — it seems like they have more rights than we do. It’s very unfortunate that we’re having to battle this and the CBP is telling us that all they do is enforce policy. Well, if the policy from the administration is catch and release, let’s say, because that’s all we’re doing, we’re taking them back to the border, testing some, maybe all. I don’t know the true answer to that and turning them loose in the U.S., we’re not turning them back and I said before, these people are coming to you guys. They’re not staying here with us.”

Co-host Bill Hemmer chimed in at the end of the interview to call the incident “remarkable.”

Watch above via Fox News.

