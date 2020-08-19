WATCH The Full DNC Virtual Roll Call That Everyone is Raving About

Necessity invented Tuesday night’s Democratic National Convention virtual roll call, and if the buzz is any indication, that coronavirus-inspired innovation was one of the highlights of the evening.

The convention roll call is usually a raucous and lengthy affair with a pep-rally-from-boring-Hell vibe that somebody somewhere probably likes, but the coronavirus pandemic forced the Democratic National Committee to shelve that spectacle in favor of a relatively trim half hour of video presentations from all U.S. states and territories casting their votes for former Vice President Joe Biden and runner-up Bernie Sanders — and in one memorable case, calamari.

The result was the surprise hit of the night, earning plaudits from analysts. CNN’s Dana Bash even predicted that the virtual roll call could become the norm even after the pandemic subsides.

Social media users were also impressed with the roll call for way it showcased the diversity of our country, and paid tribute to icons like the late Rep. John Lewis.

I have to give the Best Roll Call Nomination Award to Georgia, who nominated Biden “from the cradle of the civil rights movement and in the spirit of #GoodTrouble.” (Yes, I’m rewatching the roll call already. I LOVE A CONVENTION ROLL CALL.) — Sara Libby (@SaraLibby) August 19, 2020

The D’s Over America Roll Call was cinched as soon as Alabama led off with the illuminated Edmund Pettus Bridge. — Charles P. Pierce (@CharlesPPierce) August 19, 2020

Abt roll call from last night. I loved hearing all of the languages spoken in this country. Maybe my favorite part-hearing all of the indigenous languages. The ones always here. The ones of our founding fathers and founding mothers. A country where only English is not true. — Maria Hinojosa (@Maria_Hinojosa) August 19, 2020

If you missed last night’s #DNCConvention roll call, check out this thread. I *loved* the diversity, amazing speeches, and the beauty every state has to offer. The DNC should consider doing it this way from now on.#WednesdayThoughts #WednesdayWisdom https://t.co/f26q6xwyNi — Holly Figueroa O’Reilly (@AynRandPaulRyan) August 19, 2020

I agree! Roll Call was so touching, to see all the different people and ideas that make up this country! Inspiring! https://t.co/A9fyENi2WV — Morgan Fairchild (@morgfair) August 19, 2020

Kamala is loving this roll call. pic.twitter.com/sQtGnrKLAx — Doug Emhoff (@DouglasEmhoff) August 19, 2020

The Democratic roll call looks like America. — Michael Beschloss (@BeschlossDC) August 19, 2020

Hands down – best Roll Call Vote I've ever seen at any convention. — David Chalian (@DavidChalian) August 19, 2020

the person who came up with this roll call gets a raise — Jennifer Rubin (@JRubinBlogger) August 19, 2020

The diversity of this roll call is beautiful. #DemConvention #rollcall — Joy Reid (@JoyAnnReid) August 19, 2020

They should keep this roll call! It’s like the Olympic parade of nations which I so missed this year — Kasie Hunt (@kasie) August 19, 2020

this roll call was a masterpiece i have no notes — Alexandra Petri (@petridishes) August 19, 2020

From a TV perspective, the roll call was very well done. Felt more personal. — Yashar Ali 🐘 (@yashar) August 19, 2020

This DNC virtual roll call is one of the first examples of a convention aspect that seems stronger than the traditional way of doing things. It’s fascinating to see the diversity of the United States and Americans in so many places with cultural and geographic differences. — Yamiche Alcindor (@Yamiche) August 19, 2020

I love calamari. I think I want to move to Rhode Island. Best Roll Call Ever. https://t.co/w4tbliLpXY — Sunny Hostin (@sunny) August 19, 2020

Am I the only one finding this much more entertaining than the normal roll call? — andrew kaczynski🤔 (@KFILE) August 19, 2020

By a country mile on my feed it’s the roll call — Dave Zirin (@EdgeofSports) August 19, 2020

Honestly…. you know the GOP is looking at this roll call like….#DNCConvention pic.twitter.com/7hHvU9gr2g — Jason Johnson (@DrJasonJohnson) August 19, 2020

This roll call is the best collage of America I’ve seen in a long time.#DemConvention — Connie Schultz (@ConnieSchultz) August 19, 2020

That Wyoming roll call — Lily Adams (@adamslily) August 19, 2020

Matthew Shepherd’s folks out to do the WY roll call. That’s really some special stuff. 😢 — Lily Adams (@adamslily) August 19, 2020

I'm still not over Matthew Shepard's parents, Judy and Dennis Shepard, doing the roll call for Wyoming. Folks who remember his murder recall how it shocked the country. Judy and Dennis took a horrific tragedy and made it their life's calling to fight for LGBTQ young people. — Charlotte Clymer 🏳️‍🌈 (@cmclymer) August 19, 2020

Watch the full roll call above via NPR.

