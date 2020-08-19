comScore

WATCH LIVE: BIDEN SPEAKS AT FINAL NIGHT OF DNC

WATCH The Full DNC Virtual Roll Call That Everyone is Raving About

By Tommy ChristopherAug 19th, 2020, 9:38 am

Necessity invented Tuesday night’s Democratic National Convention virtual roll call, and if the buzz is any indication, that coronavirus-inspired innovation was one of the highlights of the evening.

The convention roll call is usually a raucous and lengthy affair with a pep-rally-from-boring-Hell vibe that somebody somewhere probably likes, but the coronavirus pandemic forced the Democratic National Committee to shelve that spectacle in favor of a relatively trim half hour of video presentations from all U.S. states and territories casting their votes for former Vice President Joe Biden and runner-up Bernie Sanders — and in one memorable case, calamari.

The result was the surprise hit of the night, earning plaudits from analysts. CNN’s Dana Bash even predicted that the virtual roll call could become the norm even after the pandemic subsides.

Social media users were also impressed with the roll call for way it showcased the diversity of our country, and paid tribute to icons like the late Rep. John Lewis.

Watch the full roll call above via NPR.

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]

Filed Under:

You may also like: