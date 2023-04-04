WATCH: Trump Fans Get PHYSICAL With Trump-Haters In Wild Fracas Over TRUMP LIES Banner

Trump supporters and Trump-haters got physical when a giant “TRUMP LIES” banner was attacked at a vigil for ex-President Donald Trump’s arrest and arraignment.

While the world waits for Trump to be arraigned in New York on charges stemming from Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg and his grand jury investigating the circumstances around hush money payments — which resulted Thursday afternoon a several-dozen-count indictment of Trump — protesters and counter-protesters provided plenty of action to keep media cameras busy.

Some of the best — or worst, depending on your point of view — action came via man-on-the-spot social media videos like those posted by David Mack, who captured photos and videos like this altercation between a Trump supporter and another man who was instructed to “go suck a dick”:

MAGA PROTESTER: You’re not cute, bye girl. Do you have any other questions? COUNTER-PROTESTER: Why so aggressive? MAGA PROTESTER: Are you a cyborg? Why you wearing all that black? Bitch shut the fuck up you ain’t even from New York, bitch. Go suck a dick. Suck my dick you fuckin’ mama pansy-boy. COUNTER-PROTESTER: Born and raised in Brooklyn, bitch. MAGA PROTESTER: Lyin’, bitch, you lyin’.

Not sure what sparked this! pic.twitter.com/OUGE2yVzJl — David Mack (@davidmackau) April 4, 2023

Minutes after that scene, Mack posted video of the same supporter trying to tear up a giant “TRUMP LIES ALL THE TIME” banner, tripping a counter-protester in the process and starting a scuffle that got physical, but appeared not to turn serious beyond some shoving and profanity:

JUST NOW: A Trump supporter just rushed the banner and tried to tear it up. Started attacking the anti-Trump protesters. Very ugly and heated. Swarmed by media. Police struggled to get in to break it up. Getting heated. pic.twitter.com/H2pfiHI2cN — David Mack (@davidmackau) April 4, 2023

And Georgia Congresswoman Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene held a press conference in Manhattan Tuesday morning that was derailed by counter-protesters and a swarm of media who greatly outnumbered the relative handful of supporters who showed up to hear MTG rail against Trump’s indictment.

Watch the MTG presser above via RSBN.

