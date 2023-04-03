Awkward: Gutfeld Blasts Media ‘Clowns’ For Obsessive Coverage of Trump Trip, MacCallum Notes Fox Did The Same

Cable news Monday was dominated by images and commentary tracking former President Donald Trump’s flight from Florida to New York, in scenes both reminiscent of the media fixation surrounding Trump in 2015 and 2016 and past media spectacles like O.J. Simpson’s infamous car chase through Los Angeles.

The Five’s Greg Gutfeld, who has poked the media in recent weeks for obsessive Trump coverage, laid into the “clowns” on rival networks who he argued need Trump to stay relevant. Gutfeld’s searing commentary, however, ran into a major roadblock as Fox News anchor Martha MacCallum was co-hosting The Five and quickly noted that “we covered it like that” – referring to Fox’s own wall-to-wall coverage of Trump’s flight.

Gutfeld kicked off the exchange by reacting to supercuts of media commentary on Trump’s indictment. After various lawmakers warned Trump’s prosecution appeared political, Gutfeld replied, “But grab your bucket and mop because the media is wetting their pants at the mere thought of Trump in handcuffs. CNN even had someone on our boat to capture the moment when Trump landed in New York – wonder if it was Don Lemon – and others are cheering it on.”

Another supercut of media personalities was then played, ending with Stephen Colbert’s audience loudly applauding the idea of Trump taking a mug shot and getting fingerprinted.

“Yes, just like 2016,” Gutfeld responded to the clips.

“I love how, Martha, how the press covered his arrival like was O.J. in the white Bronco and all of those people want him back in because he pays their mortgage. He’s he’s what? Gets everybody to watch the news. Now we’re going to cover him like a burqa. They pretend that he’s awful, but then all of those clowns need to need him to survive,” Gutfeld concluded.

“We covered it like that at 3 o’clock,” shot back MacCallum. The co-hosts erupted in laughter as Gutfeld loudly exclaimed he counts himself among the clowns.

“You know, it’s live. It’s happening. He’s landing. It’s a beautiful day in New York. It’s the big Trump plane. It’s coming down. And what I noticed was that, you know, there was a ton of glee at the beginning of this indictment process, right,” MacCallum continued, concluding:

So I went back to my office after 3:00. I’m getting ready for this. I’m watching the different channels on. Now they’re mad because they’re mad about people paying attention to the motorcade. They’re mad that the polls are doing well. They’re mad that they raised $7 million over the course of this. And they were very grumpy. I noticed over the course of this afternoon.

Watch the full clip above via Fox News

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com