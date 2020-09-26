comScore

WATCH: Trump Repeatedly Tells Mostly Maskless Rally Crowd That Joe Biden Will Perform Well in Debate

By Tommy ChristopherSep 26th, 2020, 8:35 am

President Donald Trump repeatedly told a rally crowd that former Vice President Joe Biden will perform well in next week’s debate, while also predicting that the media would praise Biden no matter the outcome of their first bout.

Trump held a rally in Newport News, Virginia Friday night that delivered many of the features that have become de rigueur at these events, including a packed and mostly-maskless crowd — with the exception of the supporters standing directly behind Trump in the frame as he riffs on familiar subjects.

It also featured Vox’s Aaron Rupar tweeting out a thread of clips featuring those riffs, including a decidedly less-than-confident chunk on Tuesday’s first presidential debate.

“They said ‘How do you think he’s going to do in the debate?’, I think good,” Trump said. “He’s been doing it for 47 years, I think he’s going to do good. I think.”

“And one thing we know,if he does just okay, just okay, they’re going to say, the fake news, they’re going to say it was the single greatest debate performance in history,” Trump added, then riffed about the media’s likely praise for Biden.

Trump circled back to say again that Biden “might even do well. But if he does well they’re going to say it’s the greatest debate performance, and they have it already written.”

Biden sounded a bit more confident this week when he was asked about the debate, telling a local reporter in North Carolina that “I’m an old athlete, and I’m used to dealing with bullies,” and added “rather than say how I’m going to do, again, watch me.”

Rupar cycled through Many such riffs during the rally, which he calls part of “The Trump Superspreader Tour 2020,” including a completely made-up Joe Biden quote about guns:

A daffy aside about Abraham Lincoln and “the Hispanic Movement”:

Robert Mueller, Divorce Attorney:

Comparing Trump’s America to Berlin during WW2:

Media “bullshit”:

Cory Booker, Suburb-Destroyer:

The ballots:

More The Ballots:

Complaining that his Nobel Peace Prize nomination by an anti-immigrant crank in Norway got less attention than a hurricane:

And defending the Confederacy:

Watch the clip above.

