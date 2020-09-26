WATCH: Trump Repeatedly Tells Mostly Maskless Rally Crowd That Joe Biden Will Perform Well in Debate

President Donald Trump repeatedly told a rally crowd that former Vice President Joe Biden will perform well in next week’s debate, while also predicting that the media would praise Biden no matter the outcome of their first bout.

Trump held a rally in Newport News, Virginia Friday night that delivered many of the features that have become de rigueur at these events, including a packed and mostly-maskless crowd — with the exception of the supporters standing directly behind Trump in the frame as he riffs on familiar subjects.

It also featured Vox’s Aaron Rupar tweeting out a thread of clips featuring those riffs, including a decidedly less-than-confident chunk on Tuesday’s first presidential debate.

“They said ‘How do you think he’s going to do in the debate?’, I think good,” Trump said. “He’s been doing it for 47 years, I think he’s going to do good. I think.”

“And one thing we know,if he does just okay, just okay, they’re going to say, the fake news, they’re going to say it was the single greatest debate performance in history,” Trump added, then riffed about the media’s likely praise for Biden.

Trump circled back to say again that Biden “might even do well. But if he does well they’re going to say it’s the greatest debate performance, and they have it already written.”

Biden sounded a bit more confident this week when he was asked about the debate, telling a local reporter in North Carolina that “I’m an old athlete, and I’m used to dealing with bullies,” and added “rather than say how I’m going to do, again, watch me.”

Rupar cycled through Many such riffs during the rally, which he calls part of “The Trump Superspreader Tour 2020,” including a completely made-up Joe Biden quote about guns:

Trump is just fabricating Joe Biden quotes now pic.twitter.com/1JEW0z49Ek — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) September 26, 2020

A daffy aside about Abraham Lincoln and “the Hispanic Movement”:

Trump pushes false conspiracy theories about massive election fraud in New Hampshire costing him the state in 2016 pic.twitter.com/miFa2TIERd — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) September 26, 2020

Robert Mueller, Divorce Attorney:

“How would you like to, you’re getting a divorce or something, and you say, ‘I gotta be represented by Bob Mueller!'” — Trump pic.twitter.com/a3IDIj07Rj — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) September 26, 2020

Comparing Trump’s America to Berlin during WW2:

I’m not sure comparing American cities under his watch to Berlin as the Nazis were defeated in 1945 is the own of the libs Trump thinks it is pic.twitter.com/GJoD3HdOcf — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) September 26, 2020

Media “bullshit”:

“What would our popularity be if every day for almost four years, you didn’t hear any of this bullshit [from the media]? … With all we’ve done, I think they’d be very nice, the Democrats would say, ‘yes, if you’d like, we could cancel the election.'” — Trump pic.twitter.com/iP3lIDWifk — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) September 26, 2020

Cory Booker, Suburb-Destroyer:

Trump once again claims that Cory Booker is coming to destroy the suburbs if Biden is elected. The racism is barely concealed. pic.twitter.com/eeVLSsH7FJ — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) September 26, 2020

The ballots:

“We’ve gotta watch this ballot scam, because they’re scamming us. And then they say, ‘he doesn’t want to turn over [power].’ Of course I do. But it’s gotta be a fair election.” — Trump pic.twitter.com/4DCQEKKszc — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) September 26, 2020

More The Ballots:

“Blood all over the sand” — drink! pic.twitter.com/87ZrYJr4z2 — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) September 26, 2020

Complaining that his Nobel Peace Prize nomination by an anti-immigrant crank in Norway got less attention than a hurricane:

“We’ve taken NASA from fairways, gra– I mean, you have to see. They had fairways along like a golf course. It was a better golf course than it was a runway.” — Trump tries to say “runways” but accidentally says “fairways,” then tries to play it cool. He has golf on the brain. pic.twitter.com/gIemwOl8uC — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) September 26, 2020

And defending the Confederacy:

Trump’s latest superspreader event is in the books pic.twitter.com/gSi6we0Ihg — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) September 26, 2020

