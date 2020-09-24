WATCH: Joe Biden Does Mini-Roast on Trump’s Gaffes, Physical Abilities in Local North Carolina Interview

During an interview in the hotly-contested battleground state of North Carolina, former Vice President and current Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden delivered a quick but punchy riff on President Donald Trump’s physical and mental fitness.

On Wednesday, the former VP gave a trio of local interviews in North Carolina — where Biden holds a slim lead in the polling average — including with anchor Cullen Browder of NBC affiliate WRAL.

Browder asked Biden to respond to a series of ads that are running in the state, some of which question the candidate’s mental and physical fitness.

“For those North Carolina voters who buy into that, who may question whether you’re physically, mentally fit for this job, how do you respond right now?” Browder asked, as Biden let out a slight laugh from behind his mask.

“Watch me,” Biden said, then launched into a mini-roast of Trump.

“Look at him. I’m not the guy who by the way said the problem with the Revolutionary War is we didn’t have enough airports,” Biden said, referencing Trump’s past comments on colonial commercial aviation.

“I’m not the guy who said that the attack that took down the trade towers was on 7-Eleven,” Biden said, a reference to one of Trump’s many 9/11-themed missteps.

“I’m not the guy who can’t run up or down the ramp to get to deliver a commencement speech at an academy,” Biden continued, recalling Trump’s struggle with an unfair incline at West Point.

“And I’m not the guy who says inject bleach in your arm,” Biden said, a reference to Trump’s advocacy for research into injectable household disinfectants as a treatment for the coronavirus.

Biden concluded by saying, “I do know the difference between truth and lies. Between good and bad. Between hope and fear. And so just watch me and make your decision.”

“And quickly, with the debates coming up, are you prepared, how do you stack up?” Browder asked.

“Look, I’m an old athlete, and I’m used to dealing with bullies,” Biden said. “Point is that rather than say how I’m going to do, again, watch me. I’m not going to, I’ve not been a bad debater. And we’ll see. But what I’m going to do is insist that we talk about the president’s failures. He’s going to want to make it personal, he’s going to want to get in the mosh pit, I’m going to talk about why I want to be president of the United States, what I’m going to do, and where he’s failed.”

Watch the clip above via WRAL.

