The White House coronavirus task force is holding another press briefing tonight, after a virtual town hall on Fox News this afternoon.

Thousands of people across the country have tested positive for coronavirus and governors from California to New York requesting everything from more masks to hospital beds.

During that aforementioned town hall, the president offered Easter as a potential target date for when national guidelines could be relaxed and the country could get back to work, despite the ongoing health concerns. Even Dr. Oz questioned the president on that timeline.

The president cited conspiracy website The Gateway Pundit to go after Governor Andrew Cuomo on ventilators, and said that there could be “suicides by the thousands” if the state of the economy gets much worse.

