WATCH: Trump Tells Crowd ‘Michigan Gave Us Motang’ and Twitter Has a Field Day

By Tommy ChristopherSep 11th, 2020, 6:31 am

President Donald Trump gave Twitter users a good laugh when he told a rally crowd that “Michigan gave us Motang.”

During his rally in Freeland, Michigan, Trump told the packed and largely maskless crowd that “Michigan gave us Motang,” then added “Gave us Motown, gave us the Mustang.”

Vox’s Aaron Rupar tweeted the clip, and let the quote do the talking.

Thousands of Twitter users pounced on the verbal slip, sending the new word onto the trending chart overnight and prompting a variety of reactions from blue-checks. Some were simply bemused at first, but the jokes soon began to flow, along with the occasional resistance tweet.

Watch the clip above via C-Span.

