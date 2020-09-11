WATCH: Trump Tells Crowd ‘Michigan Gave Us Motang’ and Twitter Has a Field Day

President Donald Trump gave Twitter users a good laugh when he told a rally crowd that “Michigan gave us Motang.”

During his rally in Freeland, Michigan, Trump told the packed and largely maskless crowd that “Michigan gave us Motang,” then added “Gave us Motown, gave us the Mustang.”

Vox’s Aaron Rupar tweeted the clip, and let the quote do the talking.

Thousands of Twitter users pounced on the verbal slip, sending the new word onto the trending chart overnight and prompting a variety of reactions from blue-checks. Some were simply bemused at first, but the jokes soon began to flow, along with the occasional resistance tweet.

Detroit is famous for That Motang Sound https://t.co/OckRD9Q9x5 — Robert Maguire (@RobertMaguire_) September 11, 2020

Motang Sally🎶

Guess you better slow that Motang down 🎵 https://t.co/50bUTGF71V — Lockdown Forsyth (@LachlanForsyth) September 11, 2020

Right now Trump is firing whoever put September 3rd and Motang in the TelePrompTer. wink wink. — JeremyNewberger (@jeremynewberger) September 11, 2020

Motang…not 2 be confused w Wu-Tang. Motang special Tang made for my state of MO. https://t.co/1N4BXgzevj — Kathleen Madigan (@kathleenmadigan) September 11, 2020

When you don’t have enough Tang, get you some Motang. https://t.co/1xoF8Matoh — Ron Marz (@ronmarz) September 11, 2020

Motang mo problems https://t.co/JgqPaK9l0c — Thor Benson (@thor_benson) September 11, 2020

We laugh, but a Smokey Robinson/RZA collab would be pretty cool. https://t.co/BkLfhrET6R — Michael Bonfiglio (@mbonfiglio2000) September 11, 2020

Motang is a @WuTangClan encore — Vidman 🇨🇦😷 Dan Lauckner (@vidman) September 11, 2020

Motang is for the children. — Anne Parris (@annejparris) September 11, 2020

And mo tang is certainly something Trump can get behind. https://t.co/8owy6uRjff — Ben Wear (@bwear) September 11, 2020

I’ve been to Michigan many times. Didn’t get any mo tang there than I got anywhere else. https://t.co/aA0UtOaeXX — Ed Greenberger (@EdGreenberger) September 11, 2020

Indiana gave us Pootie Tang… https://t.co/nGLTuroBEt — Lance Gould (@lancegould) September 11, 2020

That was Staten Island, dude. https://t.co/8GS75LOPPf — Matthew Hall 💥☠️💣🤬😭 (@matthew_hall) September 11, 2020

If four years of this orange bastard have taught us anything, it’s mo’ Tang, mo’ problems. https://t.co/0bJ0gVa3XJ — Tommy X-TrumpIsARacist-opher (@tommyxtopher) September 11, 2020

“Michigan gave us Motang.”

That’s Motown + Mustang scrambled in Trump’s brain.

Dude is so not well. pic.twitter.com/ac5zLRpxfQ — ken olin (@kenolin1) September 11, 2020

Watch the clip above via C-Span.

