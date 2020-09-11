WATCH: Trump Tells Crowd ‘Michigan Gave Us Motang’ and Twitter Has a Field Day
President Donald Trump gave Twitter users a good laugh when he told a rally crowd that “Michigan gave us Motang.”
During his rally in Freeland, Michigan, Trump told the packed and largely maskless crowd that “Michigan gave us Motang,” then added “Gave us Motown, gave us the Mustang.”
Vox’s Aaron Rupar tweeted the clip, and let the quote do the talking.
“Michigan gave us Motang” pic.twitter.com/HKt5BZkbBe
— Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) September 11, 2020
Thousands of Twitter users pounced on the verbal slip, sending the new word onto the trending chart overnight and prompting a variety of reactions from blue-checks. Some were simply bemused at first, but the jokes soon began to flow, along with the occasional resistance tweet.
Motang?? https://t.co/d17sO0mLqD
— Joy Malbon (@JoyCTV) September 11, 2020
#MOTANG! https://t.co/e4d5qfNZ13
— Connor Ratliff (@connorratliff) September 11, 2020
Detroit is famous for That Motang Sound https://t.co/OckRD9Q9x5
— Robert Maguire (@RobertMaguire_) September 11, 2020
Motang Sally🎶
Guess you better slow that Motang down 🎵 https://t.co/50bUTGF71V
— Lockdown Forsyth (@LachlanForsyth) September 11, 2020
Right now Trump is firing whoever put September 3rd and Motang in the TelePrompTer. wink wink.
— JeremyNewberger (@jeremynewberger) September 11, 2020
Motang…not 2 be confused w Wu-Tang. Motang special Tang made for my state of MO. https://t.co/1N4BXgzevj
— Kathleen Madigan (@kathleenmadigan) September 11, 2020
When you don’t have enough Tang, get you some Motang. https://t.co/1xoF8Matoh
— Ron Marz (@ronmarz) September 11, 2020
Motang mo problems https://t.co/JgqPaK9l0c
— Thor Benson (@thor_benson) September 11, 2020
We laugh, but a Smokey Robinson/RZA collab would be pretty cool. https://t.co/BkLfhrET6R
— Michael Bonfiglio (@mbonfiglio2000) September 11, 2020
Person, man, teleprompter, Motown, Mustang. https://t.co/GJk0sklL0c
— TrivWorks (@TrivWorks) September 11, 2020
The #Motang Klan tour looks lit. pic.twitter.com/00SMufhrZR
— Matt Walton (@themattwalton) September 11, 2020
Motang is a @WuTangClan encore
— Vidman 🇨🇦😷 Dan Lauckner (@vidman) September 11, 2020
Motang is for the children.
— Anne Parris (@annejparris) September 11, 2020
And mo tang is certainly something Trump can get behind. https://t.co/8owy6uRjff
— Ben Wear (@bwear) September 11, 2020
I’ve been to Michigan many times. Didn’t get any mo tang there than I got anywhere else. https://t.co/aA0UtOaeXX
— Ed Greenberger (@EdGreenberger) September 11, 2020
Indiana gave us Pootie Tang… https://t.co/nGLTuroBEt
— Lance Gould (@lancegould) September 11, 2020
That was Staten Island, dude. https://t.co/8GS75LOPPf
— Matthew Hall 💥☠️💣🤬😭 (@matthew_hall) September 11, 2020
If four years of this orange bastard have taught us anything, it’s mo’ Tang, mo’ problems. https://t.co/0bJ0gVa3XJ
— Tommy X-TrumpIsARacist-opher (@tommyxtopher) September 11, 2020
“Michigan gave us Motang.”
That’s Motown + Mustang scrambled in Trump’s brain.
Dude is so not well. pic.twitter.com/ac5zLRpxfQ
— ken olin (@kenolin1) September 11, 2020
Watch the clip above via C-Span.
Have a tip we should know? [email protected]