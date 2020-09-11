Fox News host Laura Ingraham hosted Dinesh D’Souza on her show Thursday evening and the two heavily criticized Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden for “corruption” related to business deals conducted by his family members in China — but never once mentioned the various deals that President Donald Trump‘s own family has had in China.

“It’s a fact, that for nearly fifty years,” Ingraham said, introducing the segment, “Biden has been playing working-class Americans for fools, so he’ll kinda happily slap people in the back, working men and women across the country, but when he’s back in D.C., well, he snuggles up to the lobbyists and political hacks that end up destroying the livelihoods of the middle class and shipping those jobs to China.”

After some snide remarks about Biden’s “frailty” and “mental decline,” which D’Souza echoed, Ingraham asked for his comments, and he replied that “in the area of corruption,” Biden had “demonstrated great competence.” D’Souza mentioned several overseas trips that Biden took as vice president where one of his brothers or his son, Hunter Biden, accompanied him and conducted business while abroad.

“The Chinese have a long-standing practice of extending deals to family members in exchange for favorable treatment from foreign leaders,” D’Souza said, without any hint that his broad accusations against Biden could also indict the current occupant of the Oval Office.

Not mentioned during the segment:

To be fair, The Ingraham Angle is only an hour-long show, so it would be difficult to find the time to mention all of these stories.

Watch the video above, via Fox News.

