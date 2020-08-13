Donald Trump muttered a brief “uhhhh” and then quickly moved on to another question at this Thursday White House press conference after a reporter confronted him about “all the lying you’ve done to the American people” while in office.

“Three-and-a-half years, do you regret at all all the lying you’ve done to the American people?” HuffPo’s S.V. Date pointedly asked Trump.

“All the what?” Trump asked.

“All the lying, all the dishonesty,” Date repeated.

“And who’s that?” Trump responded.

“You have done,” Date emphasized, before adding “tens of thousands of them.”

Trump took a few seconds to process the question before offering a stunned “uhhhh” and then calling on another reporter without answering.

In July, the Washington Post’s fact-checking department found that Trump has lied over 20,000 times during his presidency, including an increasing rate over the last year-and-a-half. At the time, the Post said Trump lied on average 23 times a day over the last 14 months.

Trump left the podium on Thursday after also having given a noncommittal answer when asked about a Birther lie about Kamala Harris’ ineligibility to be vice president for Joe Biden’s 2020 campaign.

After the press conference, Date took to Twitter to express his long-awaited satisfaction at the moment of accountability.

“For five years, I’ve been waiting to ask him that,” he wrote.

