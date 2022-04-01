WATCH: Ukraine Goes On Offensive With Reported Air Strike Inside Russia

CNN reported on Friday a Ukrainian strike of an oil depot inside Russia.

This is the first known Ukrainian attack inside of Russia since Moscow’s invasion of Ukraine.

CNN showed video of the oil depot in Belgorad being attacked and exploding.

Berman noted that CNN couldn’t confirm the claim made by the governor in the Belgorad area that it was two Ukrainian helicopters attacked the facility. Were this to be a Ukrainian strike, said Berman, “this would be a very significant development and an extraordinary counterattack by the Ukrainians.”

According to CNN correspondent Phil Black:

We know, if true, if the Russian claim is true, this was a bold attack by the Ukrainians. So we know that this facility has been destroyed. It is the Russians who are saying the Ukrainians did it. That they flew in low, two military helicopters launching a strike, which has created this explosion, destroying the facility. It is, as you say, very similar to attacks that the Russians have launched across Ukraine in recent weeks targeting specific fuel depots in the hope of impacting the Ukrainian military and its ability to move around. But so far, Ukraine’s military has said, well, no comment on this particular attack. But attacking Russian Federation soil is not something we’ve seen so far that we’re aware of in the war so far. President Putin’s spokesman says that President [Vladimir] Putin has been informed of the destruction of this facility.

Berman remarked it was “3.5 million gallons of fuel on fire.”

