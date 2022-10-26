RealClearPolitics White House correspondent Phil Wegmann singled out Florida and Kansas when he asked if President Joe Biden believes it’s “prudent” to allow parents in certain states to decide if their children should get vaccinated for Covid.

At Tuesday’s press briefing, White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre was accompanied by White House COVID-19 Response Coordinator Dr. Ashish Jha, who spoke about the continuing serious threat the virus poses.

Dr. Jha was asked if school districts should require Covid vaccines, and he replied “that is very much a local decision that should be made by local school districts, by cities, by mayors, by local officials who usually make those decisions. And sometimes, they’re made by state officials.”

Seconds later, Wegmann — for whatever reason — singled out parents in Kansas and Florida:

PHIL WEGMANN: Thank you. I wanted to follow up quickly on a question that my colleague just asked, and then I had another one. Moments ago, you said that it’s extremely important that these vaccine decisions for schoolchildren be made at the local level. I’m curious, though: Does the President believe that it’s prudent for states like Kansas or Florida to leave that decision to parents? Or is just the White House agnostic on this question and just leaving it to local officials? DR. JHA: I think most of these decisions have been made. I mean, so when I think about vaccines in general for school-aged kids, my understanding has been that they’ve always been made at the local level. That’s what — I think where these decisions are best made. Local officials obviously have to engage families and parents and understand their views. And so, I think, you know, my feeling has been — and, by the way, I’ve made this point for last two years before I came to this administration; I continue to make it now — that these are local decisions made best by local officials who understand the communities in which they work and the communities that they lead.

Watch above via C-SPAN.

