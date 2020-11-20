WATCH: White House Reporter Repeatedly Heckles Kayleigh McEnany, Screams ‘When Are You Gonna Admit You Lost?!’

White House correspondent Brian Karem repeatedly heckled White House press secretary Kayleigh McEnany, screaming “When are you gonna admit you lost?”

McEnany held a presser in the Brady Briefing Room Friday afternoon, and Karem — who writes for Playboy and is a CNN political analyst — took the opportunity to try and extract an election concession from the podium.

As McEnany was wrapping up an answer about vaccines, Karem shouted “When are you gonna admit you lost?!?”

Moments later, as McEnany discussed President Donald Trump’s meeting with a pair of Michigan lawmakers, Karem interrupted again.

“When will you admit you lost the election?” he shouted, just as another reporter was asking ” At what point does the president can see the race and allow a proper transition to the Biden team?”

McEnany responded by citing “ongoing litigation,” and said claims of voting fraud “deserve to be pursued.”

Karem continued his harangue at the close of the briefing, and posted his own video of his parting shots.

NOW: question: “Do you understand what the definition of sedition is?” Also followed it with another question about admitting that they lost. Response… pic.twitter.com/b2hQtTBlH1 — Brian J. Karem (@BrianKarem) November 20, 2020

Watch the clip above via Fox News.

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]