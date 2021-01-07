The White House, late Thursday afternoon, broke its day-long silence with the nation in turmoil following the attack on the U.S. Capitol.

Barely broke its silence.

White House Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany read a brief, terse statement condemning the attacks carried out by supporters of President Donald Trump.

“The violence we saw yesterday at our nation’s Capitol was appalling, reprehensible, and antithetical to the American way,” McEnany said. “We condemn it — the president and this administration — in the strongest possible terms. It is unacceptable. And those that broke the law, should be prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law.”

McEnany seemingly went on to argue that the thousands of people who stormed the Capitol were nothing more than a tiny constituency.

“What we saw yesterday was a group of violent rioters undermining the legitimate First Amendment rights of the many thousands who peacefully came to have their voices heard in our nation’s Capitol.”

In all, McEnany spent roughly 90 seconds reading the statement. And after she did so, the press secretary fled the podium — setting off a firestorm among the White House press corps, with what sounded like more than a dozen reporters screaming to have their questions heard.

“But where is the president?!” ABC’s Jon Karl said.

“The president spurred them on!” Playboy correspondent Brian Karem added.

The remarks were completely ignored. Just seconds after concluding her statement, Kayleigh McEnany was gone.

Watch above, via Fox News.

