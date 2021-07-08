WATCH: You Could Be Joe Biden’s Neighbor in This Delaware Mansion — For a Measly Few Million Bucks

You could be neighbors with President Joe Biden and First Lady Dr. Jill Biden, live in a house that features something called “wainscotting,” and gets locked down by Secret Service on the regular — and it will only set you back a few million dollars.

A house next to the president’s Wilmington, Delaware home has come on the market, and the 5 bedroom 5 1/2 bathroom domicile could be yours for the asking price of $2,390,000.00, or estimated mortgage payment of $9,576.00 a month with a 20 percent downpayment.

According to the realtor, Michael Kelczewski, here’s what you get:

Located in the heart of Chateau Country, a French Provencial masterpiece is offered. Situated on 1.97 verdant acres, Joe Marra, one of Delaware’s premier builders designed his personal dream home. The grand property was subsequently upgraded by a new owner. After entering a secluded gated driveway, observe an immense structure boasting a total of 8700 Sqft of living area. Walk though large European inspired doors to enter the expansive foyer, one notices beaming Brazilian Cherry Hardwoods throughout, Trey ceilings and wainscotting. A marble mantle enclosed fireplace provides ambiance when hosting guests in the adjacent formal dining room. Cathedral ceilings await one after a long day easily forgotten when relaxing inside the great room. Abundant natural light emanates around the living areas. A first-floor primary bedroom benefits those seeking main floor living. Connected to the first-floor primary bedroom is a large walk-in closet and professional office. Feeling inspired to prepare chef inspired home meals or hosting? You will easily find the French County inspired kitchen’s commercial grade appliances suitable. Venturing off of the kitchen a Florida Room creates the perfect area to enjoy prepared hors d’oeuvres. Ascending sweeping staircases, tropical hardwoods cover the enter upper level. On the second floor one finds, a full en-suite Princess suite, completed by walk in closet and tiled bathroom. Each bedroom benefits from attached en suite bathrooms. Above the garage is a hobby/playroom. Descending into the lower level find a complete wet bar, upgraded Movie Room & large windows offering fresh air and light into a gym area. Only minutes to Downtown Wilmington made famous by Delaware’s own Joe Biden. Quick access to major routes of transportation leading to Philly,NYC, DC or beyond.

“Wainscotting,” in case you’re wondering, is when you panel the bottom half of a wall, and a “Trey ceiling” is a ceiling that “resembles a large upside-down tray set into a ceiling.”

Mon Dieu!

At 8,700 square feet, the house is considerably larger than Biden’s 6,850-square-foot digs, offering the opportunity to shout over the fence “Nice little place you got there, Mr. President!”

The New York Post spoke to Kelczewski, who acknowledged the potential inconvenience of living next door to the leader of the free world:

“I’ve spoken to neighbors, and the only issue with that is there are occasionally unannounced transits where they shut down everything and you can’t leave the property, so I can see that being somewhat of an encumbrance,” broker Michael Kelczewski of Brandywine Fine Properties Sotheby’s International told The Post. “But I think [the proximity to President Biden] is a selling point.”

On the plus side, he probably won’t ask to borrow your lawnmower.

Watch a video tour of the home above via Michael Kelczewski.

