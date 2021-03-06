Joe Biden Lives in Delaware and Other Absurd Moments From Biden Spox Jen Psaki’s Briefings

White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki is developing a knack for responding to absurd questions during her daily briefings, such as her now-second foray into explaining to adult reporters that President Joe Biden has a home in Wilmington, Delaware.

While not the most absurd moment of the week, one exchange was telling in its similarity to other moments in the briefing room.

Bloomberg’s Jennifer Jacobs told Psaki that “The President has traveled back to Wilmington a couple of times since taking office. The CDC does still urge people not to travel for personal reasons,” then asked “Obviously, presidential travel is very different than commercial travel, but should the President be doing more to set an example about personal travel during a pandemic?”

Psaki patiently explained “Well, the President lives in Wilmington; it’s his home. That’s where he’s lived for many, many years. And as you know, as any President of the United States does, he takes a private airplane called “Air Force One” to travel there. That is, of course, a unique — unique from most Americans, but I think most Americans would also see that as a unique circumstance.”

Jacobs actually answered her own question while she was asking it when she observed that “Obviously, presidential travel is very different than commercial travel,” but that didn’t stop her from asking it anyway, and neither did the fact that Psaki answered an identical question a few weeks ago, or the fact that in neither case were the CDC guidelines cited relevant in any way.

The moment was telling because in an era devoid of bleach injection recommendations and open warfare on the press, reporters are becoming increasingly desperate for ways to make their jobs interesting.

Also this week, a reporter suggested to Psaki that Trump deserves some credit for the Biden administration’s work on getting Americans vaccinated. The press secretary responded by interrogating the assertion, which, it turned out, came from an ex-Trump official.

“I don’t think anyone deserves credit when half a million people in the country have died from this pandemic,” she responded.

That question was the continuation of an effort by the press to launder the Trump administration’s incompetence by seizing on Dr. Anthony Fauci’s kind assessment that their work in developing and shipping the vaccine weren’t completely useless.

Psaki had a similar moment Friday when a reporter tried to assert that “a lot of Americans” are blaming the President for a surge in unaccompanied minors and other migrants at the border.

“Who are the Americans?” Psaki asked.

The “Lot of Americans” turned out to be Trump.

“We don’t take our advice or counsel from former President Trump on immigration policy,” Psaki replied, “which was not only inhumane but ineffective over the last four years.”

In a slightly different vein, Psaki blew off a nakedly right-wing reporter with an anti-trans question earlier in the week, while also managing to clearly convey that President Biden is concerned with protecting the rights of people seeking medical care, not the rights of others to refuse it.

What’s noteworthy is that while all of these exchanges featured questions that relied, to some degree, on false or misleading assertions, 75 percent of them were from mainstream objective news outlets. Zero were from Fox News. And Psaki suffered them all patiently, if not gladly.

This is an opinion piece. The views expressed in this article are those of just the author.