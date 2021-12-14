White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki rolled with it when her briefing erupted in laughter over an untimely but not unwelcome interruption.

At Monday’s White House briefing, Psaki answered questions on a variety of topics, including the storms that ravaged 6 states over the weekend.

But while Psaki was answering a question about the relationship between severe weather events and climate change, she got a visit from a music legend Jill Scott — in spirit, anyway:

MS. PSAKI: And when we were in the north — when he was in the Northeast several months ago, what has been striking to him and to all of us is just the sheer impact of — of the climate — changes in the climate and the crisis that is — that is the climate currently on — in — on communities across the country: on the cost to communities, on these major weather events that have impacted such a growing percentage of — (Cellphone plays song.) MS. PSAKI: Oh, okay. (Laughter.) We’re getting a little groovy in here. I like it. Okay. (Laughter.) It’s — Q My bad. I’m sorry. (Laughter.) MS. PSAKI: It’s kind of exactly what we needed right now. It’s all good. Q (Inaudible) in the briefing. Q That was Jill Scott. That was Jill Scott in the briefing room. MS. PSAKI: I was enjoying it thoroughly. We should turn it back on in a few minutes. Anyway, there are some really startling statistics.

Psaki didn’t miss a beat, continuing her answer on the effects of severe weather by telling reporters that it “is not a political thing because look at the communities that have been impacted: red, blue, purple, no color at all, communities that don’t consider themselves political in any way, shape, or form. And this is certainly a driving reason why we need to do more to address the climate crisis.”

Press secretaries have had to evolve as the prevalence of cell phones has increased. In 2009, then-Press Secretary Robert Gibbs confiscated conservative correspondent John Gizzi’s brick-sized phone after repeated interruptions, but by the time Jay Carney took over, the sounds of Grandmaster Flash and the Furious Five in the briefing room prompted no such sanction.

Watch above via Fox News.

