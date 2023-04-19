‘What a Disaster’: Bill O’Reilly Pans Fox News for Prioritizing Money Over Honesty Before Their Dominion Settlement

Former Fox News host Bill O’Reilly trashed his old network following their $787.5 million settlement with Dominion Voting Systems.

O’Reilly posted a new blog on Tuesday night where he remarked on the “Big energy in liberal media corridors as Fox News is punished for foolish coverage of the 2020 election.” He made it clear he was referring to Fox’s move to settle with Dominion as the network was about to go on trial for defaming the company with 2020 election claims.

Since the settlement means the trial won’t happen and Fox won’t have to cough up the full $1.6 billion that Dominion was seeking, O’Reilly commented on those “disappointed” in not getting to see Fox lose the case. However, he noted that Smartmatic is also suing Fox for $2.7 billion, and the network could see “thousands of lawsuits” from angry shareholders.

“What a disaster,” O’Reilly wrote. “This is what happens when money becomes more important than honest information.”

He continued:

Since I left FNC, the template changed from “Fair and Balanced” to “tell the audience what it wants to hear.” And millions of Trump voters, to this day, want to believe the 2020 election was rigged. That opinion can certainly be presented if you provide a counter opinion — equal time. However, once the facts begin to overwhelm any point of view, a news agency has an obligation to say that.

As the Dominion lawsuit headed to trial, O’Reilly had assessed that the case was a “catastrophe” for Fox. He rebuked reporters though who were salivating at the idea of Fox being humiliated and convicted at the trial.

