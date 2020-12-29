comScore

‘What a Monster’: Mitch McConnell Gets Absolutely Slaughtered for Blocking $2,000 Check Proposal

By Leia IdlibyDec 29th, 2020, 2:21 pm

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) is under fire following his decision to block a House-passed bill to increase direct payments in the coronavirus relief package to $2,000 from $600.

On Tuesday, Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY) requested that the Senate vote on the bill, which President Donald Trump also supports, but McConnell quickly shut down the proposal with an, “I object.”

In addition to the president, several Republicans, including Georgia Senators David Perdue and Kelly Loeffler, who are running in the Jan. 5 runoffs, have backed the call for larger checks — putting McConnell in opposition to the very Senators who would secure his status as majority leader.

Pundits, reporters, and several of McConnell’s fellow Senate members have taken to Twitter following his decision to delay the measure — bashing the senator for blocking the widely popular bipartisan proposal.

