A vote on a House-passed and President Donald Trump-supported measure for $2,000 direct stimulus payouts has been delayed by Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY).

On Tuesday afternoon, Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY) formally requested an immediate vote on the House bill.

“Will the senator modify his request to include unanimous consent that the senate proceed to the immediate consideration of HR-9051, a bill received from the House, to increase recovery rebate amounts to $2,000 per individual, that the bill be read a third time and passed, the motion to reconsider be considered made and laid upon the table with no intervening action or debate?”

The presiding officer asked for objections, and the Kentucky senator promptly lodged his.

“I object,” McConnell said.

The measure could now be in limbo for days — with potentially perilous consequences for several members of McConnell’s caucus. With the looming runoff votes in Georgia set to take place on Jan. 5, Sens. Kelly Loeffler (R-GA) and David Perdue (R-GA) have come out in favor of the $2,000 payouts — which are overwhelmingly popular in their state, as they are across the country. Other Republican senators, including Marco Rubio (FL) and Josh Hawley (MO), have voiced support as well.

