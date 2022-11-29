‘WHAT?’ Don Lemon Stuns Colbert With Answer To The Claim ‘You Guys Aren’t Allowed To Be Liberal Anymore’ Under New Boss Licht

CNN anchor Don Lemon stunned comic and host Stephen Colbert with his response to the charge that under new CEO Chris Licht, “you guys aren’t allowed to be liberal anymore.”

Much has been made of the fact that Licht — formerly a longtime production honcho for Colbert — has signaled an intention to make CNN a more hospitable place for Republicans since he took over the network.

On Tuesday night’s edition of CBS’ The Late Show with Stephen Colbert, Lemon made an appearance to promote his brand-new program CNN This Morning.

Colbert immediately addressed the elephant in the room, first by joking that Licht used to run the applause sign, then asking Lemon about consternation over the new regime. He seemed surprised by Lemon’s response to the criticism that under Licht, CNN personalities “aren’t allowed to be liberal anymore”:

STEPHEN COLBERT: Look who that is. It’s one of the co-hosts of CNN This Morning. Donald Lemon. Now, our old buddy Chris Licht. He used to stand right over there where…

DON LEMON: Who? Who is it?

STEPHEN COLBERT: Chris Licht, he is the CEO of CNN. He’s your boss now.

DON LEMON: Oh, he’s not there anymore!

STEPHEN COLBERT: He used to stand right over there. He’d stand right over there and hit the applause sign before we’d go to commercial. Basically, all his job was. And now he’s got a really hard job, which is, which is running on CNN. The word on the street is that you guys aren’t allowed to be liberal anymore. Is that, is that the case?

DON LEMON: I don’t think we ever were liberal.

STEPHEN COLBERT: What?

DON LEMON: Yes, I don’t think we ever were.

STEPHEN COLBERT: Not me saying that. That’s the people out there saying that he’s not letting you be liberal anymore.

DON LEMON: Well, listen, I think that, I think what Chris is saying is that he wants Republicans, sensible Republicans. He wants us to hold people to account, but he wants people to come on and feel comfortable with coming on and talking on CNN and appearing on CNN. So if you invite someone in your house, you want to make them comfortable. But also, by the nature of what we do, we have to hold people to account. And so that doesn’t necessarily mean that we’re going liberal or conservative or whatever. It just means that we are doing what we do. And that’s good journalism.

STEPHEN COLBERT: So accountable, not confrontational.

DON LEMON: I think sometimes one must be confrontational. Look, I don’t think that a conversation on television should be any different than a conversation in person. Listen, I have, I have confrontational conversations with people I love and I have uncomfortable conversations with people I love. And I think it’s necessary. And I think it’s also necessary to to do that on television, on CNN. And then but you can do that without being vitriolic. I think not being vitriolic is maybe a better way of putting it. But you can do that and not have vitriol. And as people say, you can be disagree. You can disagree without being disagreeable. And so I think that that’s what our mission is.