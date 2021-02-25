Former President Donald Trump is going to address the Republican Party’s path forward when he hits the stage on Sunday, former camapign adviser Jason Miller said Thursday.

“We’re in a very unique dynamic now where it’s a former president who many folks are talking about could there be a potential return,” Miller said in an interview Thursday on SiriusXM with Mediaite founder Dan Abrams. “Could he run again in the future? We haven’t had a former president have this much excitement surrounding a first post-presidential speech in, probably, over a century. So I think you’re going to see the president come out … [and] take some strong issue with the direction that Joe Biden has been leading over this past month or so.”

Trump is scheduled to speak on Sunday at the Conservative Political Action Committee’s (CPAC) annual conference, which is being held this year in Orlando, FL. It will be his first public appearance since leaving the White House in January.

Abrams asked Miller whether Trump would pick up where he left off with his grievances about the 2020 election.

“There’s a real, very serious argument that regardless of any impeachment, criminal violation, etcetera, that the president’s comments about the election leading up to January 6 were very dangerous, claiming that the election was stolen, that he won in a landslide,” Abrams said. “I’m really hoping that he’s not going to continue perpetuating the lie that somehow votes were switched and that he won in a landslide.”

Miller said he anticipated the former president taking his speech in a different direction.

“I think you’re probably going to be happy with the direction of the speech,” he replied. “The focus here, really, is the exact things the president predicted would happen if Joe Biden were to be elected president on the policy end have already started to happen.”

He added: “Where I think there’s a real hunger for on the Republican side of the aisle is … what’s next? Where do we go from here as a party? Obviously we’re not in control of the House or the Senate or the White House right now. How do we go and get that back? Who’s going to be the natural leader of that? What are we going to base that around? That’s really what this speech is about, and I think it’s going to be clear coming out of it.”

