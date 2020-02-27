A government whistle-blower sounded the alarm on coronavirus Thursday, according to the Washington Post. Their complaint alleges that federal health employees were sent to quarantined areas “without personal protective equipment, training or experience in managing public health emergencies.”

The complaint was submitted to the Office of the Special Counsel.

The whistle-blower, who identifies as a senior leader in the health agency, reportedly claimed that the employees were “improperly deployed” to two military bases in California in order to help process Americans who had been evacuated from China and other countries exposed to coronavirus.

The whistle-blower has labeled the incident a “potential danger to both themselves and members of the public they come into contact with.” The exposed staff is now allegedly moving freely within the United States.

The Department of Health and Human Services acknowledged the complaint on Thursday, stating, “We take all whistle-blower complaints very seriously … We are evaluating the complaint and have nothing further to add at this time.”

This complaint follows President Donald Trump’s coronavirus press conference on Wednesday night, during which he dismissed the CDC’s warnings that coronavirus will inevitably spread in the United States.

During the same press conference, Trump also called Speaker Nancy Pelosi “incompetent,” adding, “Nancy Pelosi should go back to her district and clean it up… She’s trying to create a panic. There’s no reason to panic.”

