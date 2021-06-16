White House reporters rallied around fellow correspondent Kaitlan Collins after President Joe Biden snapped at her during his Geneva press conference on Wednesday.

While exiting the press conference on his summit with Vladimir Putin, Biden stopped to answer one last question from Collins, who asked why the president is so “confident” that Putin will “change his behavior.”

“I’m not confident he’ll change his behavior,” Biden responded. “Where the hell — what do you do all the time? When did I say I was confident?”

Collins noted that even after the two presidents met, Putin denied “any involvement in cyberattacks, he downplayed human rights abuses, he even refused to say Alexei Navalny’s name.”

“So how does that account to a constructive meeting?” she asked, prompting Biden to say, “If you don’t understand that, you’re in the wrong business.”

While Biden later apologized for the remark, calling himself a “wise guy,” Collins’ fellow reporters did not take the comment lightly — New York Magazine’s Oliva Nuzzi suggesting that the president might in the “wrong business” if he can’t answer questions “without losing [his] temper.”

What kind of example does it set for other countries when the president of the United States insults a member of the free press on an international stage for asking a fair question in good faith? — Olivia Nuzzi (@Olivianuzzi) June 16, 2021

Any analysis of President Biden that doesn’t sound like praise inspires people to leap to defend him by pointing out the obvious: “He’s not Trump!” He’s not, but he’s not made of glass, either. The most powerful person in the world doesn’t need to be cocooned from criticism. — Olivia Nuzzi (@Olivianuzzi) June 16, 2021

Tough but completely fair. https://t.co/u8qeg55TqG — Maggie Haberman (@maggieNYT) June 16, 2021

Not our job https://t.co/Cjg1ghE93R — Blake News (@blakehounshell) June 16, 2021

Not true at all. And it’s not their job anyway. — Jim Stinson (@jimstinson) June 16, 2021

well, one thing’s for sure: @POTUS reads his press – and reviews it.

“You never ask a positive question,” he says, sounding like his predecessor. — Kate Bennett (@KateBennett_DC) June 16, 2021

