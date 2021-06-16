White House Reporters Rally Behind Kaitlan Collins After Biden Snaps at Presser: She ‘Asked a Good and Smart Question, as Usual’

By Leia Idliby Jun 16th, 2021
 

White House reporters rallied around fellow correspondent Kaitlan Collins after President Joe Biden snapped at her during his Geneva press conference on Wednesday.

While exiting the press conference on his summit with Vladimir Putin, Biden stopped to answer one last question from Collins, who asked why the president is so “confident” that Putin will “change his behavior.”

“I’m not confident he’ll change his behavior,” Biden responded. “Where the hell — what do you do all the time? When did I say I was confident?”

Collins noted that even after the two presidents met, Putin denied “any involvement in cyberattacks, he downplayed human rights abuses, he even refused to say Alexei Navalny’s name.”

“So how does that account to a constructive meeting?” she asked, prompting Biden to say, “If you don’t understand that, you’re in the wrong business.”

While Biden later apologized for the remark, calling himself a “wise guy,” Collins’ fellow reporters did not take the comment lightly — New York Magazine’s Oliva Nuzzi suggesting that the president might in the “wrong business” if he can’t answer questions “without losing [his] temper.”

