White House Spox Laughs Off Reporter Who Asks if Biden Will Run in 2024 ‘With Kamala Harris On The Ticket?’

White House Principal Deputy Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre laughed off a reporter who asked if President Joe Biden will run for reelection in 2024 “with [Vice President Kamala] Harris on the ticket?”

Ms. Jean-Pierre briefed reporters on Thursday, and was asked about a statement that VP Harris made in a recent Wall Street Journal interview.

Responding to rumors about 2024, Harris told Tarini Parti “I’m not going to talk about our conversations, but I will tell you this without any ambiguity: We do not talk about nor have we talked about re-election, because we haven’t completed our first year and we’re in the middle of a pandemic.”

She added, in response to a follow-up question, “I’ll be very honest: I don’t think about it, nor have we talked about it.”

ABC News’ Mary Bruce picked up on that exchange, noting to KJP that Harris “didn’t say yes; she just said that the two of them hadn’t talked about it.”

“Of course, you all and the President himself have said that he does plan to seek reelection. So, what’s the disconnect here?” Bruce asked.

Jean-Pierre replied “I mean, I can’t speak to a conversation that the Vice President and the President has; I could only say what — and reiterate what Jen has said and what the President has said himself: that he is planning to run for re-election in 2024. I don’t have any more to add to…”

“But just be clear, when the President says he plans to run again, he means with Harris on the ticket?” Bruce asked.

With a laugh, KJP replied “Yes, he does. There’s no change. Yes. Yes.”

The VP gave a similar response to George Stephanopoulos a few weeks ago when he asked her “Has President Biden told you whether he’s going to seek reelection in 2024?”

But as Bruce noted, President Biden ended the “suspense” long ago.

In March, Biden was asked “have you decided whether you are going to run for reelection in 2024? You haven’t set up a reelection campaign yet, as your predecessor had by this time.”

Biden joked “My predecessor needed to. My predecessor. Oh God, I miss him,” then added “the answer is yes. My plan is to run for reelection. That’s my expectation.”

Asked if Harris would be his running mate, Biden replied “I would fully expect that to be the case. She’s doing a great job. She’s a great partner. She’s a great partner.”

And White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki reiterated that sentiment a few weeks ago following the Stephanopoulos interview.

Watch above via C-Span.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com