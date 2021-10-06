WHO Endorses World’s First Malaria Vaccine in Significant Historical Announcement

The World Health Organization has announced the world’s first-ever malaria vaccine.

Malaria has killed hundreds of thousands of people every year — the vast majority in sub-Saharan Africa. Children under 5 are especially vulnerable, and according to the WHO, they accounted for two-thirds of all malaria deaths in 2019.

Now there is a vaccine that could save many lives. Per the New York Times:

A modeling study last year estimated that if the vaccine were rolled out to countries with the highest incidence of malaria, it could prevent 5.4 million cases and 23,000 deaths in children younger than 5 each year. A recent trial of the vaccine in combination with preventive drugs given to children during high-transmission seasons found that the dual approach was much more effective at preventing severe disease, hospitalization and death than either method alone.

The Times notes that even though this vaccine has “modesty efficacy,” many see it as “the best new development in the fight against the disease in decades.”

The vaccine, developed by GlaxoSmithKline, was approved after a pilot program in Ghana, Kenya, and Malawi for the past two years. The data from the program, the WHO said, found significant reduction in severe cases and “no negative impact” on other measures people are taking to treat illness.

You can watch the full WHO announcement above.

