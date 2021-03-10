The United Kingdom has long been the United States’ closest ally, but there are a number of curious customs from across the pond that sets them apart from their American pals. Pub culture, Britpop, and putting up with really poor refereeing in the Premier League are all uniquely British, but it’s an insane love of gambling on virtually any topic that many Yanks find most curious.

Take for example the latest odds put forth by MyBookie, a leading online sportsbook, which has posted odds on which royal made the racist comment alleged by both Meghan Markle and Prince Harry during their bombshell interview with Oprah Winfrey that has rocked Buckingham Palace.

For the uninitiated, Markle revealed that an unnamed member of the Royal Family asked about what the color of their baby Archie might look like, seeing as Markle has a Black mother and white father. The scandalous comment has caused shock around the world, which many interpreted as racist in nature, consistent with the colonial roots of Great Britain.

Buckingham Palace put out a carefully worded statement that noted the different “recollections” of that conversation, and Prince Harry has since made clear to Oprah that the controversial comments did not come from Queen Elizabeth or Prince Phillip.

According to the online book, the British Royal most likely to be outed as “The Palace Racist” is none other than Prince Andrew, also known as the friend now deceased and alleged child sex slave operator, Jeffrey Epstein. Andrew is a heavy favorite at +150 — meaning that a winning $100 wager would return $250 total (the original stake, plus $150).

Here’s a full rundown of the odds:

Which British Royal will be outed as The Palace Racist The Duke of York (Prince Andrew) +150

The Duchess of Cambridge (Kate) +400

The Prince of Wales (Prince Charles) +600

The Duke of Cambridge (Prince William) +600

The Duchess of Cornwall (Camila) +800

The Queen +1200

The Duke of Edinburgh (Prince Philip) +1500

Princess Alexandra +1500

The Princess Royal (Anne) +1500

The Earl of Wessex (Prince Edward) +1500

Prince Andrew is, of course, the little brother to the heir to the crown Prince Charles, and has been something of a lightning rod for controversy to the Queen. He sat for an interview to discuss his past relationship with Epstein amid allegations that he had raped an underaged female employee of Epstein’s which successfully creeped out nearly everyone who viewed the segment.

It’s not clear if the comments about Baby Archie’s skin tone were conveyed in a racist manner. But at least oddsmakers are taking bets on who said them.

