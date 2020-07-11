comScore

Why is ‘Lier’ Trending? Because Trump ‘Aced’ His Cognitive Test But Misspelled ‘Liar’

By Tommy ChristopherJul 11th, 2020, 11:47 am

Alex Wong/Getty Images – MOCAtest.org

The word ‘Lier’ was a top trending topic on Saturday because President Donald Trump misspelled a simple word just days after bragging he had recently “aced” a cognitive test, to the amazement of his doctors.

Twitter users checking on trends could be forgiven a perplexed few moments while trying to figure out why “lier” was shooting up the charts this weekend. Is Certa recruiting mattress testers? Is someone from Paris in a bind?

Lier trends on Twitter after President Trump misspelled it while bragging about his cognitive test results

No, it’s Trump tweeting about Steele Dossier author Christopher Steele in the wee hours of the morning, calling him “A sick lier.”

That tweet launched thousands of dunks, including from some verified users.

Luckily for Trump, correctly spelling “liar” is not part of the test he says he aced.

Despite the dunks, the tweet remains live as of this writing.

