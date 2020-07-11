Why is ‘Lier’ Trending? Because Trump ‘Aced’ His Cognitive Test But Misspelled ‘Liar’

The word ‘Lier’ was a top trending topic on Saturday because President Donald Trump misspelled a simple word just days after bragging he had recently “aced” a cognitive test, to the amazement of his doctors.

Twitter users checking on trends could be forgiven a perplexed few moments while trying to figure out why “lier” was shooting up the charts this weekend. Is Certa recruiting mattress testers? Is someone from Paris in a bind?

No, it’s Trump tweeting about Steele Dossier author Christopher Steele in the wee hours of the morning, calling him “A sick lier.”

This man should be extradited, tried, and thrown into jail. A sick lier who was paid by Crooked Hillary & the DNC! https://t.co/ywMBeAgaGz — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 11, 2020

That tweet launched thousands of dunks, including from some verified users.

In case you are curious why Lier is trending it’s because the man who said he aced his cognitive test misspelled Liar and Trump is a dumbfuck. — Tony Posnanski (@tonyposnanski) July 11, 2020

I saw “lier” was trending and immediately knew why. — Kimberley Johnson (@AuthorKimberley) July 11, 2020

Your the lier — Adam Kay (@amateuradam) July 11, 2020

Lier is defined as someone who rests or reclines. — Joe Hagan (@joehagansays) July 11, 2020

Says the sick and illiterate *liar* who was paid by Putin and who should be extradited, tried at The Hague and thrown into jail! #lier — Lesley Abravanel🆘 (@lesleyabravanel) July 11, 2020

“lier” JFC, you are such a moron. — Paul S. Kemp (@Paulskemp) July 11, 2020

Luckily for Trump, correctly spelling “liar” is not part of the test he says he aced.

Despite the dunks, the tweet remains live as of this writing.

