A Wisconsin fitness center apologized on Wednesday after one of its locations offered an “I Can’t Breathe” workout following the death of George Floyd in police custody.

Before Floyd’s death, a police officer was recorded kneeling on his neck despite protests from Floyd that he couldn’t breathe, and “I Can’t Breathe” has since been used on signs and t-shirts by protesters.

Derek Chauvin, the officer recorded kneeling on Floyd’s neck, was charged with second-degree murder and manslaughter. Three other offices who were on the scene, Tou Thao, Thomas Lane, and J. Alexander Kueng were also charged with “aiding and abetting second-degree murder.”

In a statement, the company declared, “As leaders of Self Esteem Brands and the Anytime Fitness brand, we were shocked and devastated to see that one of our franchise locations chose to offer an ‘I Can’t Breathe’ workout. No matter the intent, we absolutely do not condone the words, illustrations or actions this represents.”

A statement from Anytime Fitness Co-Founders and Brand President regarding Wauwatosa, WI incident pic.twitter.com/qUmeaeQ5eT — Anytime Fitness (@AnytimeFitness) June 10, 2020

“To our employees, owners and members, we are truly and profoundly sorry that this incident occurred,” the statement continued, adding, “One of our publicly-stated commitments to antiracism work is to bolster training efforts for our franchise owners to lead with empathy, love and respect. This incident makes it clear that we have work to do in this space; immediately, we are sharing this incident with our franchise owners worldwide as an example of what not to do, why it is offensive, and what locations should be doing instead.”

“We remain committed to working to inform and educate employees and owners worldwide to stand for our black communities including our members and employees,” Anytime Fitness concluded.

The location in Wauwatosa, Wisconsin came under intense scrutiny after a promotional sign that read “I Can’t Breathe,” featured a drawing of a kneeling man, and the subtext, “And don’t you dare lay down…” went viral.

The trainer who posted this “I Can’t Breathe” workout plan is on leave and his employment status under review. The owner of the Wauwtosa Anytime Fitness apologized on Facebook, but later deleted & said it was to honor George Floyd. The co-founders of Anytime Fitness condone the sign. pic.twitter.com/KfxaeqZ8OC — Angelica Duria (@angelicaduria) June 11, 2020

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]