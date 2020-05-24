comScore

‘You Complete Blithering Idiot’: Ann Coulter Trashes ‘Shallow and Broken Man’ Trump for Attacking Sessions

By Josh FeldmanMay 24th, 2020, 12:11 pm

Ann Coulter, you will recall, was a big Trump supporter once upon a time. She literally wrote the book In Trump We Trust.

Since then, Coulter has expressed her dissatisfaction (to put it lightly) with some of what he has been doing, particularly on immigration — saying at one point, “We put this lunatic in the White House for one reason.”

This time Coulter went on a tear after the president trashed his former attorney general Jeff Sessions.

Trump has endorsed Sessions’ GOP opponent in the Alabama Senate race, Tommy Tuberville, and recently tweeted that the people of Alabama should “not trust” Sessions because he let the country down with his now-infamous recusal.

Coulter went on a tear defending Sessions (calling him “the ONE PERSON in the Trump administration who did anything about immigration”), calling Trump a “moron” and a “blithering idiot,” and even saying, “I will never apologize for supporting the issues that candidate Trump advocated, but I am deeply sorry for thinking that this shallow and broken man would show even some remote fealty to the promises that got him elected.”

