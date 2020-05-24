Ann Coulter, you will recall, was a big Trump supporter once upon a time. She literally wrote the book In Trump We Trust.

Since then, Coulter has expressed her dissatisfaction (to put it lightly) with some of what he has been doing, particularly on immigration — saying at one point, “We put this lunatic in the White House for one reason.”

This time Coulter went on a tear after the president trashed his former attorney general Jeff Sessions.

Trump has endorsed Sessions’ GOP opponent in the Alabama Senate race, Tommy Tuberville, and recently tweeted that the people of Alabama should “not trust” Sessions because he let the country down with his now-infamous recusal.

Coulter went on a tear defending Sessions (calling him “the ONE PERSON in the Trump administration who did anything about immigration”), calling Trump a “moron” and a “blithering idiot,” and even saying, “I will never apologize for supporting the issues that candidate Trump advocated, but I am deeply sorry for thinking that this shallow and broken man would show even some remote fealty to the promises that got him elected.”

3 years ago, a complete moron of a president told NBC's Lester Holt, "I was going to fire Comey. … [W]hen I decided to just do it I said to myself, I said, 'You know, this Russia thing with Trump and Russia is a made-up story.'" BAM! SPECIAL PROSECUTOR! https://t.co/fIzHtmbOfR — Ann Coulter (@AnnCoulter) May 24, 2020

The most disloyal actual retard that has ever set foot in the Oval Office is trying to lose AND take the Senate with him. Another Roy Moore fiasco so he can blame someone else for his own mess. https://t.co/fIzHtmbOfR — Ann Coulter (@AnnCoulter) May 24, 2020

Trump didn't build the wall and never had any intention of doing so. The ONE PERSON in the Trump administration who did anything about immigration was Jeff Session. And this lout attacks him. https://t.co/fIzHtmbOfR — Ann Coulter (@AnnCoulter) May 24, 2020

COVID gave Trump a chance to be a decent, compassionate human being (or pretending to be). But he couldn't even do that. https://t.co/fIzHtmbOfR — Ann Coulter (@AnnCoulter) May 24, 2020

The media is salivating over the former football coach, Tommy Tuberville (choice of the most disloyal human God ever created, DJT). https://t.co/fIzHtmbOfR — Ann Coulter (@AnnCoulter) May 24, 2020

GREAT WORK IN THE LAST ALABAMA SENATE RACE, MR. PRESIDENT! Keep it up and we'll have zero Republican senators. The next Republican president will be elected in the year 4820. https://t.co/fIzHtmbOfR — Ann Coulter (@AnnCoulter) May 24, 2020

Sessions HAD to recuse himself, you complete blithering idiot. YOU did not have to go on Lester Holt's show and announce you fired Comey over the Russian investigation. That's what got you a Special Prosecutor. https://t.co/fIzHtmbOfR — Ann Coulter (@AnnCoulter) May 24, 2020

I can't wait to see what the media have in store for the former football coach, Tuberville. This is going to be another Roy Moore catastrophe – also engineered by Trump. #SaveTheSenate https://t.co/fIzHtmbOfR — Ann Coulter (@AnnCoulter) May 24, 2020

I will never apologize for supporting the issues that candidate Trump advocated, but I am deeply sorry for thinking that this shallow and broken man would show even some remote fealty to the promises that got him elected. https://t.co/fIzHtmbOfR — Ann Coulter (@AnnCoulter) May 24, 2020

Trump's first attempt to blame someone else for his decision to tell Lester Holt he fired Comey over Russia (thus getting him a Special Prosecutor): pic.twitter.com/J5quK9mC8Q — Ann Coulter (@AnnCoulter) May 24, 2020

Yeah, it was Sessions fault Trump got a Special Prosecutor. You don't even need Nexis to see it was ALL TRUMP'S FAULT. He had to brag it that was HIS decision to fire Comey! pic.twitter.com/z2yNxnOAnL — Ann Coulter (@AnnCoulter) May 24, 2020

