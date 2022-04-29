‘You’re Being Very Disrespectful!’ Psaki and WH Press Throw Down with Anti-Abortion Reporter for Cutting in 4 Times at Briefing

White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki and reporters in the briefing room went back and forth with EWTN reporter Owen Jensen for shouting over other reporters, shutting him down over his very vocal objections.

At Psaki’s briefing Thursday, Jensen — who regularly tangles with Psaki over the issue of abortion rights — made four separate attempts to muscle his way ahead of other reporters, and complained bitterly when Psaki and other reporters in the room scolded him.

In the first exchange, Jensen interrupted White House Correspondent for Bloomberg News Jordan Fabian and drew scolding from Psaki, Fabian, and another reporter who rebuked him as “very disrespectful”:

MR. JENSEN: Jen, why does President Biden believe pro-life taxpayers, Catholics among them — MR. FABIAN: On — on inflation. MR. JENSEN: — should fund Title 10 clinics — MR. FABIAN: Excuse me. On inflation — hey! MR. JENSEN: — that advise women on how to get an abortion? MS. PSAKI: Sir. We don’t — MR. JENSEN: You’re going down the row, and you’re giving these people five and six questions. I get one, don’t I? And the people back here too — MS. PSAKI: I think if you could — if you could sit here and be respectful — MR. JENSEN: You give them five to six questions. MS. PSAKI: — of your colleagues here — MR. JENSEN: So, again, my question is — MS. PSAKI: — that might work better. Go ahead. MR. JENSEN: — why does President Biden believe pro-life taxpayers — MS. PSAKI: Sir. Sir. MR. JENSEN: — Catholics among them — MS. PSAKI: I think he’s the next question. Go ahead. MR. FABIAN: Yes. Okay, so on — MR. JENSEN: — should have to fund Title 10 clinics that advise women on how to get an abortion? Simple question. REPORTER: You’re being very disrespectful.

Jensen interrupted three more times, and drew more scolding on his final attempt:

Q Can I follow up on — Q So, again, a really simple question — MS. PSAKI: Go ahead. Q Yes, thanks, Jen. Looking ahead to the President’s — Q There’s a simple process, sir. Q (Inaudible) question. You give these people six questions in the front row. Q Looking ahead to the President’s trip to Japan — Q It’s disrespectful.

Jensen took one more crack as Psaki exited the podium, and post-briefing video without audio appears to show TheGrio White House correspondent April Ryan directing some sort of commentary in Jensen’s direction as he heads out through the back of the briefing room.

Despite Jensen’s vehemently expressed opposition to the president’s position on abortion rights and frequently testy exchanges, Psaki calls on him with some regularity. Psaki also told Mediaite in an interview that she would have no problem meeting privately with Jensen, as she does with other reporters.

Watch above via CBS and AP.

