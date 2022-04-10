British Prime Minister Boris Johnson received a great deal of public applause for his surprise visit to Kyiv, where he met with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky.

Johnson appeared in the Ukrainian capitol over the weekend after announcing increased military support for Ukraine and calling for more sanctions against Russia. This is Johnson’s first trip to Ukraine since Russia launched their unprovoked invasion of the country, and the Ukrainian Embassy in London broke the news of his unannounced visit with this photo of Johnson meeting with Zelensky:

Surprise 😉 pic.twitter.com/AWa5RjYosD — Embassy of Ukraine to the UK (@UkrEmbLondon) April 9, 2022

Downing Street officials told the media that Johnson’s appearance in Kyiv was a show of solidarity with Ukraine and Zelensky’s defiance toward Russia. Over the course of the weekend, the Ukrainian Ministry of Defense posted a video of Johnson and Zelensky as they walked through the streets of Kyiv with a battalion of soldiers. Johnson shook hands with a Ukrainian man who called out to him, and later in the tour he received a ceramic rooster, a symbol of resilience among the Ukrainians.

At a handshake distance. @BorisJohnson and @ZelenskyyUa walked through the center of Kyiv and talked to ordinary Kyivans. This is what democracy looks like. This is what courage looks like. This is what true friendship between peoples and between nations looks like. pic.twitter.com/ZcdL6NqNp2 — Defence of Ukraine (@DefenceU) April 9, 2022

Johnson’s office posted their own video of the Kyiv tour later on, wherein he salutes Zelensky and the “heroism” of the Ukrainian people.

The Ukrainians have the courage of a lion. President @ZelenskyyUa has given the roar of that lion. The UK stands unwaveringly with the people of Ukraine. Slava Ukraini 🇬🇧 🇺🇦 pic.twitter.com/u6vGYqmK4V — Boris Johnson (@BorisJohnson) April 9, 2022

Today I met my friend President @ZelenskyyUa in Kyiv as a show of our unwavering support for the people of Ukraine. We’re setting out a new package of financial & military aid which is a testament of our commitment to his country’s struggle against Russia’s barbaric campaign. pic.twitter.com/KNY0Nm6NQ3 — Boris Johnson (@BorisJohnson) April 9, 2022

The photo and video collections made waves among news observers, many of whom cheered for the international gesture:

Incredible scenes in downtown Kyiv https://t.co/HFRbKhfWGM — Matt Goodwin (@GoodwinMJ) April 9, 2022

This is courage at every level. SO proud of our NATO ally United Kingdom and @BorisJohnson for stepping into the Bear’s den. Take that, Vladimir! https://t.co/Tn5StmGncm — stavridisj (@stavridisj) April 10, 2022

Shameless self promotion. But – God forgive me – I heartily approve. https://t.co/HzrqZyIJ6j — Dr. Bendor Grosvenor 🇺🇦 (@arthistorynews) April 9, 2022

Johnson is no Churchill, but, like Churchill, he understands the power of symbolic acts. https://t.co/396ZHAECWw — Erik Larson (@exlarson) April 10, 2022

A true display of leadership from @BorisJohnson. We will continue to stand shoulder to shoulder with Ukraine as they fight for freedom and stand up to tyranny and oppression. https://t.co/0qmNEpgmW6 — Shaun Bailey MP (@Shaun4WBW) April 9, 2022

Imagine the look on Putin’s face if you’d told him in February that by mid-April, Western leaders would be meeting Zelenskyy in Kyiv while Russian soldiers who hadn’t been withdrawn would be eating dogs in the field to survive https://t.co/Ba49Yfgi69 — Brandon Friedman (@BFriedmanDC) April 9, 2022

Shoulder to shoulder with Ukraine in the fight against tyranny – really pleased to see the PM taking that message to Kyiv in person 🇬🇧🇺🇦 https://t.co/Mga9onnVoL — Chris Clarkson MP 🇬🇧🇺🇦 (@ChrisClarksonMP) April 9, 2022

Not a big Boris fan, but this was great. https://t.co/2iRGArFNce — David Leopold (@DavidLeopold) April 9, 2022

