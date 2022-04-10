Zelensky and Boris Johnson Lauded for Viral Video Showing Them Marching Down the Streets of Kyiv: ‘Courage at Every Level’

Boris Johnson in Ukraine

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson received a great deal of public applause for his surprise visit to Kyiv, where he met with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky.

Johnson appeared in the Ukrainian capitol over the weekend after announcing increased military support for Ukraine and calling for more sanctions against Russia. This is Johnson’s first trip to Ukraine since Russia launched their unprovoked invasion of the country, and the Ukrainian Embassy in London broke the news of his unannounced visit with this photo of Johnson meeting with Zelensky:

Downing Street officials told the media that Johnson’s appearance in Kyiv was a show of solidarity with Ukraine and Zelensky’s defiance toward Russia. Over the course of the weekend, the Ukrainian Ministry of Defense posted a video of Johnson and Zelensky as they walked through the streets of Kyiv with a battalion of soldiers. Johnson shook hands with a Ukrainian man who called out to him, and later in the tour he received a ceramic rooster, a symbol of resilience among the Ukrainians.

Johnson’s office posted their own video of the Kyiv tour later on, wherein he salutes Zelensky and the “heroism” of the Ukrainian people.

The photo and video collections made waves among news observers, many of whom cheered for the international gesture:

