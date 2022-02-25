Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said in a video on Friday of him and his team is in Kyiv amid the Ukrainian capital coming under assault by the Russian military.

“We are here. We are in Kyiv,” said Zelensky in the video, which was posted on Twitter. “We are defending Ukraine.”

⚡️Ukraine’s Zelensky posts a new video of himself and his team outside the presidential administration in Kyiv’s government quarter after rumors in Russian media that he’d fled. “We are here. We are in Kyiv. We are defending Ukraine.” pic.twitter.com/bgHyrsbVFs — Christopher Miller (@ChristopherJM) February 25, 2022

Reportedly, Zelensky conveyed to European Union leaders during a video call on Thursday night that “this might be the last time you see me alive.”

The video comes as there was uncertainty over Zelensky’s whereabouts as his country has faced a military invasion by Russia that has included bombings and cyberattacks. The United States and its allies have responded with condemnations and sanctions. On Friday, NATO, which Ukraine is not part of, announced in a statement it has “deployed defensive land and air forces in the eastern part of the Alliance, and maritime assets across the NATO area.”

Also on Friday, Russia reportedly proposed a trilateral meeting in the Belarusian capital of Minsk that would include Russia, Ukraine and Belarus, which is allied with Russia. It is unknown if that will materialize.

“We have activated NATO’s defense plans to prepare ourselves to respond to a range of contingencies and secure Alliance territory, including by drawing on our response forces,” said the alliance.

Watch above.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com