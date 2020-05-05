Zero Reporters Asked Kellyanne Conway About Trump Calling Her Husband a Deranged Moon-Faced Loser During 11-Min Gaggle

During an extensive Q&A session, White House counselor Kellyanne Conway was not asked a single question about President Donald Trump attacking her husband, George Conway, as a deranged loser.

In a late-night Twitter rant against the makers of the “Mourning in America” attack ad, Trump wrote “I don’t know what Kellyanne did to her deranged loser of a husband, Moonface, but it must have been really bad.”

Just hours later, on Tuesday morning, Conway gaggled with reporters on the driveway leading to the West Wing of the White House for nearly 12 minutes. But not a single reporter asked Conway about the attack, not even as she walked away.

But Conway did take the time to repeatedly thank NBC News’ Peter Alexander for “admitting” that deaths from coronavirus will necessarily rise as the economy is reopened.

“I know these projections that came out of Johns Hopkins yesterday obviously they said they were preliminary, they shouldn’t be viewed as forecasts, they said however they do demonstrate that premature rolling back of social distancing guidelines can lead to higher deaths and illnesses,” Alexanders said, then added “We know that, that’s not breaking news to folks right now.”

“What is the challenge for the White House to try to balance the desire to have the economy do well, and the fact of the matter is that as we do this, deaths will go up, this is just what it’s going to look like, isn’t it?” he asked.

“It is a balance, and thank you for just admitting the facts, that that is true,” Conway said, then talked at length about governors making the decisions what to reopen and when.

Conway returned to the subject later when she was asked about another model that doubled its estimate of coronavirus deaths.

CNN’s Joe Johns said “So that 134,000 death toll estimate, probably seems like a lot to some people, especially when we started out at 67, 68,” and asked “What do you say to those people who are sitting out there wondering how many deaths is too many?”

Conway replied that “one is too many,” then added “I do want to go back to something Pete admitted, and just repeat it.”

After being remained that this was a different model, Conway continued by saying “I think that projections have gone back and forth, and I believe that we all know there will continue to be cases, new infections, there will continue to be deaths, and that we’re never truly free until we get a vaccine. Everybody knows that.”

Both models that Conway was asked about predicted increases in deaths and infections based on the relaxed social distancing standards that are being rolled out and considered across the country.

The bulk of the questions Conway was asked were about Trump’s trip to Arizona. Conway has bristled in the past when she has been asked about her husband.

Watch the full gaggle above via C-Span.

