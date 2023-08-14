Zuckerberg Responds to Elon Musk: He’s Traveling and ‘Isn’t Going to Fight Someone Who Randomly Shows Up at His House’

Hours after Elon Musk threatened to show up to Mark Zuckerberg’s front door to try to fight him, Musk’s plan per usual – fell apart.

The highly anticipated cage fight between the two tech giants has had its fair share of issues. Since its inception, the idea, at times, seemed too far fetched. Numerous delays from Musk himself, caused doubt over recent weeks.

He first claimed that the fight would take place at the Roman Colosseum, a claim denied by Italy’s Ministry of Culture’s office.

He touted his training ahead of the fight but was conveniently taken down by a timely injury that would require surgery and months of recovery. Zuckerberg pulled the plug on Sunday, telling Musk and the world via Threads that it was time to move on.

“I think we can all agree Elon isn’t serious and it’s time to move on,” Zuckerberg wrote. “If Elon ever gets serious about a real date and official event, he knows how to reach me. Otherwise, time to move on. I’m going to focus on competing with people who take the sport seriously.”

On Monday, Musk claimed he would be traveling to Zuckerberg’s home in California, in hopes of settling the issue once and for all.

For the Tesla FSD test drive in Palo Alto tonight, I will ask the car to drive to @finkd’s house. Will also test latest X livestream video, so you can monitor our adventure in real-time! If we get lucky and Zuck my 👅 actually answers the door, the fight is on! — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) August 14, 2023

But soon after, Musk was humbled over the internet, learning that Zuckerberg is currently traveling and wont be at home.

A representative of Zuckerberg confirmed there would be no front lawn smack down, as reported by editor at Verge, Alex Health.

“Mark is traveling right now and isn’t in Palo Alto. Also, Mark takes this sport seriously and isn’t going to fight someone who randomly shows up at his house,” the statement read.

And so the saga continues.

