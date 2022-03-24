Justice Steven Breyer Gives an Update on Clarence Thomas’s Condition to … TMZ?

Supreme Court Justices are notorious for being very selective about media outlets with which they speak. But on Wednesday, retiring Supreme Court Justice Stephen Breyer gave an interview — albeit brief — to a rather surprising entity.

The retiring justice spoke with TMZ — yes, TMZ — to deliver an update on fellow Justice Clarence Thomas’s health condition. During his brief run-in with the TMZ cameras, Breyer declined to comment on the nomination hearings for Ketanji Brown Jackson, who was nominated to succeed Breyer, for whom she once clerked.

If confirmed, Jackson would be the first Black female on the Supreme Court.

TMZ caught up with Breyer outside Cafe Milano, a Washington, DC, hotspot for big names.

“Justice Breyer, how is Clarence Thomas doing these days,” asked TMZ.

“I think he’s fine,” replied Breyer.

“Are you saddened by the process that’s happening that’s become so political with the confirmation hearings right now,” asked TMZ.

“Their politics is not my affair,” responded Breyer. “My affair is done.”

In a statement on Sunday, the Supreme Court announced Thomas was being hospitalized:

Justice Clarence Thomas was admitted to Sibley Memorial Hospital in Washington, D.C., on Friday evening after experiencing flu-like symptoms. He underwent tests, was diagnosed with an infection, and is being treated with intravenous antibiotics. His symptoms are abating, he is resting comfortably, and he expects to be released from the hospital in a day or two. Justice Thomas will participate in the consideration and discussion of any cases for which he is not present on the basis of the briefs, transcripts, and audio of the oral arguments.

The Supreme Court has since declined to comment on Thomas’ condition or whether he has been discharged from the hospital.

