Disclaimer: This post includes images featuring nudity.

Adidas tweeted on Wednesday a photo montage of bare-breasted women as part of a new sports bra promotion.

The 30-picture image was in a post pinned on Adidas’ Twitter page with this caption, followed by a link to the company’s sports bra collection: “We believe women’s breasts in all shapes and sizes deserve support and comfort. Which is why our new sports bra range contains 43 styles, so everyone can find the right fit for them.”

We believe women’s breasts in all shapes and sizes deserve support and comfort. Which is why our new sports bra range contains 43 styles, so everyone can find the right fit for them. 🔗 Explore the new adidas sports bra collection at https://t.co/fJZUEjvopQ#SupportIsEverything pic.twitter.com/CESqmsXOwI — adidas (@adidas) February 9, 2022

Twitter users had a field day over the tweet.

