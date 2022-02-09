Adidas Tweeted Photos of Bare-Breasted Women for New Sports Bra Promotion and Twitter Reacted Exactly as You’d Expect

By Jackson RichmanFeb 9th, 2022, 3:52 pm
 
Adidas logo

Odd Andersen/Getty Images

Disclaimer: This post includes images featuring nudity.

Adidas tweeted on Wednesday a photo montage of bare-breasted women as part of a new sports bra promotion.

The 30-picture image was in a post pinned on Adidas’ Twitter page with this caption, followed by a link to the company’s sports bra collection: “We believe women’s breasts in all shapes and sizes deserve support and comfort. Which is why our new sports bra range contains 43 styles, so everyone can find the right fit for them.”

Twitter users had a field day over the tweet.

