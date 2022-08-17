Alex Jones Abandons Trump for DeSantis: ‘Way Better Than Trump’

Conspiracy theorist Alex Jones hopped off the Donald Trump train on Wednesday and announced he’d support a presidential run by Gov. Ron DeSantis (R-FL) in 2024.

Jones has been one of Trump’s most ardent supporters over the years.

Earlier this month, a jury ruled Jones must pay the family of a Sandy Hook Elementary School shooting victim more than $40 million. For years, Jones claimed the shooting was a hoax and said the victims’ families were crisis actors.

Jones said he “pig-headedly supported [Trump] a few years ago, even though I disagreed with his Warp Speed.” The InfoWars host was referring to Trump’s efforts to develop a Covid-19 vaccine in 2020. Jones is strongly against the vaccine.

For his part, DeSantis appointed a surgeon general named Joseph Ladapo, who has made public statements calling into question the vaccine’s effectiveness.

“I thought that we had to keep him in office because of the nightmare scenario if Hillary or Biden got in,” Jones continued. “With that said, I am supporting DeSantis. DeSantis has just gone from being awesome to being unbelievably good. And I don’t just watch a man’s actions, as Christ said. Judge a tree by its fruits. I can also look in his eyes on HD video and I see the real sincerity.”

Jones also stated, “This is what Trump should be like. And I’ve been hammering this point, and he’s doing it now. And we have someone that is better than Trump. Way better than Trump.”

