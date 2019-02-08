AOC Responds to Fox & Friends  Tying Her to Queens MS-13 Murder: ‘Unlike These People, I Actually Care’

After the hosts of Fox & Friends tied Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez to a deadly New York shooting that occurred in her district, the lawmaker pushed back against the segment on Twitter and assured others that she is monitoring the aftermath.

“Unlike these people, I actually care about my community,” the freshman lawmaker wrote this morning. “[The murder] happened across my old campaign office.”

She went on to assure her constituents that her office is “monitoring this heartbreaking situation and have been working with the community to heal.”

“Meanwhile, ICE is detaining children, political activists & 21 Savage,” she added — responding to the Fox News hosts’ claims that her advocacy against ICE is to blame for the killing, as the gunman entered the country illegally.

As for the comments from President Donald Trump’s go-to morning TV, Fox & Friends’ Brian Kilmeade was quick to connect Ocasio-Cortez to the killing.

“We have video of him being murdered in the district of Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez,” the host said while being flanked by captions that read “Ocasio-Cortez calls to abolish ICE” and “AOC won’t fund ICE despite MS-13 murder.”

The network continued by playing footage of the brutal killing — which is reported to have been carried out by an MS-13 member — without any content warning for viewers.

“Now, if the only hope we have of kicking this guy out before he can kill somebody, shoot somebody, is ICE. And that’s what they do, to try and hunt them down,” Kilmeade added. “So you would think that maybe the people might be upset at ICE for maybe not getting there quick enough.”

“But no, not her. Ocasio-Cortez after, I imagine, seeing this horror, is upset that ICE even exists,” he said. “She cried about it. And you just watched these border negotiations, as you see this horrible scene going down.”

“She is, they are trying to starve out ICE by not funding them,” host Steve Doocy commented as the murder footage played on.

