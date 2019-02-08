Fox & Friends Airs Graphic Footage of NYC Murder to Hit Back at AOC’s Call to Defund ICE: ‘This Man is Dying’

Producers of Fox & Friends aired graphic footage of a New York City subway platform murder on Friday morning in an effort to illustrate what they believe to be a dangerous position held by Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY.)

Ocascio-Cortez is a public critic of the U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement force, aka ICE, and has argued for defunding the agency over controversial methods of enforcing complicated US immigration laws and regulations.

Fox & Friends is the pro-Trump and right-of-center opinion morning cable news program who are big supporters of ICE and increasingly frequent critics of Oscasio-Cortez, who only very recently entered the public spotlight when she first won the Democratic primary that eventually led to her seat in Congress.

The NYC subway murder alleged to have been committed by a member of the MS-13 occurred in the congressional district in Queens that Ocasio-Cortez represents.

