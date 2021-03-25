BBC Tweets ‘Breaking News’ That Mary Tyler Moore Has Died (Four Years Late)

When journalists use “BREAKING” in a headline, it usually means that it’s some news that just happened, at minimum a story that broke within the last few hours. The @BBCBreaking Twitter account had an embarrassing faux pas Thursday when they posted the news of actress Mary Tyler Moore’s death — more than four years after it actually happened.

Moore, beloved for her roles in landmark television series like The Dick Van Dyke Show and The Mary Tyler Moore Show, died on January 25, 2017 at the age of 80.

According to the BBC for a brief time, however, Moore passed away again on March 25, still at the age of 80.

The tweet was deleted, and @BBCWorld tweeted that the post about Moore’s passing had been sent “due to a technical error.”

An earlier tweet about the death of Mary Tyler Moore in 2017 was sent from @BBCBreaking due to a technical error. This has subsequently been removed — BBC News (World) (@BBCWorld) March 25, 2021

The erroneous tweet sparked quick reactions from Moore’s fans and those who just enjoyed a laugh at the BBC’s expense.

BBC News is reporting Mary Tyler Moore has died. Which is good because they buried her 4 years ago. Hell of a thing to bury a legend like MTM alive. Thank you for your spot on reporting @BBCNews! pic.twitter.com/JXa69ZmZIo — John Winterbauer (@WinterbauerJohn) March 25, 2021

Who’s going to tell them that Mary Tyler Moore has been dead since 2017? 👀 pic.twitter.com/zE7gzBeLj5 — Lesley Hauler (@LesleyHauler) March 25, 2021

I have no idea how it’s possible that a news organization could possibly do something like this 🤦🏽‍♀️but it’s a great excuse to post this gif which gave me life when I was a little girl! Rest In Peace, Mary Tyler Moore🙏🏽💓 https://t.co/KM4pNDBGOn pic.twitter.com/uqnM1V840e — Holly Robinson Peete😷🥰 (@hollyrpeete) March 25, 2021

In honor of Mary Tyler Moore’s second death in four years……we’re gonna make it after all. pic.twitter.com/phgag0cqUT — Kristie Ackert (@ByKristieAckert) March 25, 2021

This Just In: Mary Tyler Moore is still dead pic.twitter.com/tIU6rUDHH6 — Harrison Starr (@HarrisonStarr_) March 25, 2021

Mary Tyler Moore’s death is a blessing, seeing as they buried her 4 years ago. https://t.co/9e7m32wLSo — Dr Jamiebear 🐻 (@thisisrjg) March 25, 2021

Mary Tyler Moore is now the only person to win an Emmy and Golden Globe along with dying twice. pic.twitter.com/yg2Vl9wgO0 — Josh Jordan (@NumbersMuncher) March 25, 2021

