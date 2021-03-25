comScore BBC Tweets That Mary Tyler Moore Died (Four Years Late)

BBC Tweets ‘Breaking News’ That Mary Tyler Moore Has Died (Four Years Late)

By Sarah RumpfMar 25th, 2021, 11:59 am
mary tyler moore show cast

Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images.

When journalists use “BREAKING” in a headline, it usually means that it’s some news that just happened, at minimum a story that broke within the last few hours. The @BBCBreaking Twitter account had an embarrassing faux pas Thursday when they posted the news of actress Mary Tyler Moore’s death — more than four years after it actually happened.

Moore, beloved for her roles in landmark television series like The Dick Van Dyke Show and The Mary Tyler Moore Show, died on January 25, 2017 at the age of 80.

According to the BBC for a brief time, however, Moore passed away again on March 25, still at the age of 80.

bbc mary tyler moore tweet

Screenshot via Twitter.

The tweet was deleted, and @BBCWorld tweeted that the post about Moore’s passing had been sent “due to a technical error.”

The erroneous tweet sparked quick reactions from Moore’s fans and those who just enjoyed a laugh at the BBC’s expense.

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]

Filed Under:

You may also like: