comScore

‘Big Ol’ Red Flag’: Report of Mayor Pete Getting Advice From Mark Zuckerberg Sparks Concern

By Joe DePaoloOct 21st, 2019, 10:58 am

Pete Buttigieg Feels Sorry for Trump Over Sharpie Debacle

South Bend, Indiana Mayor Pete Buttigieg is getting some blowback over a report which revealed that he has been receiving campaign advice from Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg.

According to Bloomberg, Zuckerberg sent multiple emails to Buttigieg’s campaign manager recommending hires. Zuckerberg’s wife Priscilla Chan also sent several emails recommending additions to the campaign team. Two of those referred were ultimately hired.

The report adds that Buttigieg was friends with two of Zuckerberg’s roommates at Harvard (Buttigieg and Zuckerberg’s time at the school overlapped). And the South Bend, IN mayor was also one of Facebook’s first 300 users. The two, though, did not meet until years later, according to Bloomberg.

Nonetheless, the report has some observers concerned — on the same day a new poll in Iowa shows Buttigieg very much in contention to win the state’s caucus, placing a close third behind former Vice President Joe Biden and Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-MA). Here’s a sampling of the reaction from Twitter:

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]

Filed Under:

Follow Mediaite:

Joe DePaolo - Senior Editor

Joe DePaolo is a Senior Editor at Mediaite. Email him here: [email protected] Follow him on Twitter: @joe_depaolo

You may also like: