A new poll has found that most Americans believe President Donald Trump has encouraged white supremacist groups.

Data gathered by the Public Religion Research Institute (PRRI) shows that 57% of Americans think Trump’s decisions and behavior have encouraged white supremacists, while only 6% say he has discouraged such people. While 74% of Republicans say Trump has not had any impact on white supremacists whatsoever, 59% of Independents say Trump has encouraged white supremacists, as do 86% of Democrats.

Only 35% of Americans have a favorable opinion of @realDonaldTrump. 64% have an unfavorable opinion, with 48% of respondents having a *very* unfavorable opinion of him. pic.twitter.com/pilkHQ6eNP — Andrew Feinberg (@AndrewFeinberg) October 21, 2019

White evangelical and mainline Protestants mostly disagree with the idea that Trump has encouraged white supremacists, though most Protestants of color and non-Christian survey responders say that the opposite is true. Among White Americans, 49% say Trump has encouraged racist groups, while 77% of African Americans, 69% of Hispanic Americans, and 59% of mixed-race Americans take this position as well.

The poll also found that Trump continues to struggle with his approval ratings. Only 35% of Americans have a positive opinion about Trump, whereas 64% hold an unfavorable opinion, and 48% of respondents have a very unfavorable opinion. Trump maintains support with 82% of the Republican party, but only 32% of Independents support him along with 6% of Democrats.

