Bill Maher Slams Media’s Liberal Bias While Cheering Bari Weiss’s ‘More Fair’ CBS With Lara Trump

Comedian Bill Maher called out the mainstream media’s liberal bias as he sat down with Lara Trump, lauding Bari Weiss – “my girl” – for her work at the Free Press and for making CBS News “more fair.”

On Monday’s Club Random podcast, Maher and Lara Trump, who is daughter-in-law to President Donald Trump, were discussing campaigns by Russia and China to use the internet to “foment anger” among Americans online when the host added: “I don’t give any quarter to the leftists who just constantly downgrade America.”

“It’s another reason why they hate me. I mean, this is what I said to him – your father-in-law in the text. It’s like, you know, if I’m so captured by the lunatic left, why do they hate me, too?” he continued.

Maher went on to say that his fans were “people in the middle who just have had enough of people in their bubbles” – information bubbles he blames on the “old media.”

“You know, I find it very frustrating that I cannot get the full story anywhere in the old media. It’s very – I mean, I love the new Free Press,” the host said. “My girl Bari Weiss who started that and now she runs CBS. You know, you’re seeing a change there that’s more fair.”

Lara Trump agreed: “I think that’s very positive.”

Maher said: “I mean, I’ve been very tough on the media and the biases is and I cry no tears we’re losing NPR and PBS –”

“Yeah. Don’t cry any tears over that,” Lara Trump replied.

“I don’t,” the comedian returned, jabbing: “I don’t know why you need the Kennedy Center!”

“Do you like the independent journalists in the press room?” Lara Trump asked.

“What does that mean? That mean your press room?” Maher said.

“Yeah, in the White House press room. Not mine, but you know, maybe one day, Bill, we’ll keep the Trump train running. Everyone would like that,” the guest said.

