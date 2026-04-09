‘Why Now?’ Pundits Speculate On the Reasons Behind Melania’s Sudden Epstein Presser

First Lady Melania Trump’s stunning press conference Thursday in which she insisted she had “never been friends” with Jeffrey Epstein sparked a wave of speculation among political pundits, who openly wondered if there was a damaging story about to drop.

President Donald Trump’s friendship with the deceased child sex predator and his former girlfriend and accomplice, Ghislaine Maxwell, led many of his critics to accuse him of knowing about their child sex trafficking schemes or even participating in them. The president has repeatedly denied any wrongdoing but new reports have continued to surface about correspondence between the two and Donald Trump’s name is mentioned numerous times in the Epstein Files that have been released so far by the Department of Justice.

On Thursday, Melania Trump held a press conference at the White House in which she attacked people who were making accusations against her about Epstein and Maxwell.

“I have never been friends with Epstein,” said Melania Trump. “Donald and I were invited to the same parties as Epstein from time to time, since overlapping in social circles is common in New York City and Palm Beach. To be clear, I never had a relationship with Epstein or his accomplice, Maxwell. My email applied to Maxwell cannot be categorized as anything more than casual correspondence. My polite reply to her email doesn’t amount to anything more than a trivial note.”

The first lady also encouraged Congress to allow Epstein’s victims to publicly testify.

Commentators expressed shock at Melania Trump’s presser and the chatter soon included speculation about what had motivated her to speak out now, especially considering that Epstein was not dominating the news cycle because of the Iran War. Even generally neutral reports about her comments seemed taken aback, like NBC News senior White House correspondent Garrett Haake, who tweeted that the presser was “breathing new life into the Epstein saga.”

Melania Trump, breathing new life into the Epstein saga, calls on Congress to hold publicly hearings with victims and denies having had any significant connection with Epstein herself, beyond social overlap, calling out fake images and false reporting — Garrett Haake (@GarrettHaake) April 9, 2026

“Ok so who’s about to break the Melania/Epstein story she just tried to get ahead of?” asked Obama speechwriter and Pod Save America podcaster Jon Favreau.

Ok so who's about to break the Melania/Epstein story she just tried to get ahead of? — Jon Favreau (@jonfavs) April 9, 2026

Many other pundits had a similar reaction, some taking guesses with names of investigative reporters who had broken previous Epstein bombshells and critics of the president pondering if Melania Trump launching the names Epstein and Maxwell back into headlines was a not-so-veiled attack on her husband for his past infidelities. A sampling of reactions is below.

Why now? She’s obsessed with herself, and oblivious to everything else. It’s who she is. But she’s got to realize how bad this is politically for her husband. pic.twitter.com/Bo9miCeSFb — Terry Moran 🇺🇸 (@TerryMoran) April 9, 2026

It's amazing! Melania Trump just brought Jeffrey Epstein back into the conversation! He had been fading from it the past few weeks. Clueless. Gotta love how horrible she is at this stuff. pic.twitter.com/P8MiChpsh3 — Russell Drew (@RussOnPolitics) April 9, 2026

Gotta be either Farrow, JKB or Mayer https://t.co/WORTwJsEfb — Eric Michael Garcia (@EricMGarcia) April 9, 2026

Nobody: Not a single soul: Melania Trump, for some reason: Stop

saying Epstein introduced me to Trump — Keith Edwards (@keithedwards) April 9, 2026

Exactly. You don’t hold some random press conference on a Thursday to deny your ties with Epstein, if there isn’t something big about to drop on you. Come on now. 🧐 (never mind that there are numerous photos videos, and emails countering her defiant claims here) https://t.co/Vl1tkUssCQ — John Rocha (@TheRochaSays) April 9, 2026

Is she trying to throw him under the bus first before he does it to her? — Janice Hough (@leftcoastbabe) April 9, 2026

I’m so confused by this. Who at the White House thought it was a good idea to resurrect the Epstein story right now? Or did FLOTUS just want to say this, and no one could overrule her? Was anybody talking about Epstein and Melania in the last few days before this? Is this an… https://t.co/Z1gaSxbW9X — Gabe Fleisher (@WakeUp2Politics) April 9, 2026

MEDIA: [silence] MELANIA TRUMP: By the way guys I do not have any connections to Jeffrey Epstein just in case you were wondering haha how crazy would that be haha — Max Burns (@themaxburns) April 9, 2026

This was so random. To my knowledge, there was no notable discourse recently about Melania's ties to Epstein. All eyes have been on the Iran War. What prompted this? Is something about to drop? Seems to me the First Lady just injected Epstein back into the news cycle unprompted. https://t.co/MBcUhW84yK — Ahmed Baba (@AhmedBaba_) April 9, 2026

I am not sure why Melania Trump decided to make a statement about Jeffrey Epstein seemingly out of nowhere today, but if the idea was to put the ongoing coverup in the rearview mirror it will backfire spectacularly — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) April 9, 2026

The Melania Trump statement on Epstein is not just odd in timing, but it is odd in substance. The DOJ is required to interview survivors, not Congress. Melania admits others were involved with Epstein, breaking from Trump's DOJ. And why now? Doing it during the war is,… — Aaron Parnas (@AaronParnas) April 9, 2026

Hey @realDonaldTrump, your wife just put Epstein back on the menu https://t.co/xjS1AwNWKk — The Lincoln Project (@ProjectLincoln) April 9, 2026

For the life of me, I can’t figure out why Melania Trump just dropped a full White House statement denying she was ever friends with Jeffrey Epstein or Ghislaine Maxwell… Completely out of nowhere. Makes you wonder what she’s trying to get ahead of, doesn’t it? 😏… — Jon Cooper 🇺🇸 (@joncoopertweets) April 9, 2026

Epstein survivor texts me to say “what a bizarre thing” for the First Lady to do — Scott MacFarlane (@MacFarlaneNews) April 9, 2026

3 dimensional chess ♟️ — Molly Jong-Fast (@MollyJongFast) April 9, 2026

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