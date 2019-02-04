BlazeTV Host Eric Bolling Hosting SOTU Show Live From Trump Hotel Lobby Bar

BlazeTV host Eric Bolling will be hosting a hours-long live show from the lobby of the Trump International Hotel Washington, D.C. right after President Donald Trump gives his State of the Union on Tuesday.

The show will be filmed at the lobby’s bar until midnight, Bolling told Mediaite exclusively.

Prior to that, he also plans on having big names on a pre-SOTU show from the BlazeTV studios, including his former Fox News colleague Bill O’Reilly, former Trump campaign manager Cory Lewandowski, former White House press secretary Sean Spicer, former White House communications director Anthony Scaramucci, Glenn Beck and Mark Levin.

Trump will deliver his State of the Union at 9 p.m. EST, with the overall theme expected to be “Choosing Greatness.” According to an excerpt provided by the White House, he will also call for more unity as he faces a Democrat-controlled House: “Together we can break decades of political stalemate. We can bridge old divisions, heal old wounds, build new coalitions, forge new solutions and unlock the extraordinary promise of America’s future. The decision is ours to make.”

The Trump Hotel in the nation’s capital has become the go-to spot for conservative events since Trump took office. It has also seen its fair share of hatred from anti-Trump activists, with the most recent taking place during the Women’s March last month.

Bolling’s SOTU special will also air live on Sinclair TV shortly after 7 p.m. EST for 10 minutes.

