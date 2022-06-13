James Patterson Says Older White Writers Are Victims of ‘Racism’

New York Times best-selling author James Patterson said older White writers are experiencing a form of racism.

In a Sunday interview with The Times of London, the 75-year-old Patterson spoke extensively about his career just as he is publishing an autobiography titled James Patterson by James Patterson. At one point during the interview, Patterson began discussing arguably his most famous character Alex Cross, a Black detective who has inspired three film adaptations, two starring Morgan Freeman and one headed by Tyler Perry.

After saying he wanted to write a character who “happened to be Black,” Patterson observed to the paper that White writers are experiencing racism getting gigs in publishing, as well as in television, the movies, and even theater.

“[It’s] just another form of racism,” Patterson, who has written novels with everyone from Bill Clinton to Dolly Parton, said. “What’s that all about? Can you get a job? Yes. Is it harder? Yes. It’s even harder for older writers. You don’t meet many 52-year-old white males.”

Patterson dove into controversial waters right after those comments by saying he’s always on “the side of free speech” and using filmmaker Woody Allen as part of his example. Patterson said he was against Allen’s publisher dropping his recent memoir, Apropos of Nothing, after employees staged a walkout protest. Allen has been accused of sexual misconduct, but has denied the allegations for years. The #MeToo movement, however, reignited public interest in his case, as well as backlash against his prolific career.

“He has the right to tell his own story,” Patterson said of the Annie Hall filmmaker.

Patterson holds the record for the most New York Times best selling books of any author. His next novel will focus on Princess Diana and her children, Prince William and Prince Harry, he told The Times.

