‘Bring It On!’: Dem Rep Destroys ‘Socialism’ Attack By Noting Trump ‘In Love with a Communist Dictator, Kim Jong Un’

Democratic New Jersey Congressman Tom Malinowski ripped Donald Trump in response to Republicans’ attempt to smear Democrats as socialists, noting that Trump “is in love with a communist dictator, Kim Jong Un,” and dared him to “bring it on!”

At a Friday press conference following the House Democratic issues conference, Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi was asked what she thought about Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell saying he wants to make 2020 “a referendum on socialism.”

“Oh, c’mon,” Pelosi replied, scornfully. “Why don’t they make it a referendum on a positive suggestion they might have for they go to the American people?”

“In our Congress, issue one for us was to reduce the role of big dark special interest money in politics,” she continued. “For them, HR1 was to give 83% of the benefits of a tax bill to the top 1%, that’s the only bill that they’ve passed and signed of any accomplishment in the last Congress.”

“But let’s make it a referendum for the people, in terms of lowering healthcare costs, bigger paychecks, cleaner government,” Pelosi concluded, then asked if any of her colleagues wished to respond.

“Sure,,” Malinowski said. “I’ll just say if, as somebody who came to America after my family escaped a socialist dictatorship, if they want to come after me on that, if a president who is in love with a communist dictator, Kim jong-un, wants to come after me on that, bring it on!”

Malinowski was born in Poland in 1965, and was brought to America at the age of six.

“We’ll run on healthcare and infrastructure, and we’ll win,” he concluded.

Malinowski is not exaggerating, Trump has literally said “He [Kim] wrote me beautiful letters. They were great letters. And then we fell in love.”

Watch the clip above, via C-Span.

