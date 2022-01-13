Brit Hume Dragged for Scolding About Calling Jan. 6 an Insurrection Just Hours Before Sedition Arrests

Fox News’ senior political analyst Brit Hume was aggressively mocked on Twitter Thursday for the latest entry in the “this didn’t age well” type of tweet, questioning those who would call Jan. 6 an “insurrection” when no one had been charged with that crime — mere hours before the Department of Justice announced they had done exactly that.

Stewart Rhodes, the founder and leader of the Oath Keepers, was arrested by the FBI along with 10 other members of the organization and charged with seditious conspiracy, the DOJ announced Thursday afternoon. Multiple other members of the Oath Keepers have been previously indicted on charges of conspiracy and obstruction of Congress, but this is the first time that the DOJ has invoked a charge of “seditious conspiracy” against alleged participants in the Jan. 6 riot.

Meanwhile, here was Hume’s tweet, from 10:30 am ET earlier today:

Here’s a thought. Let’s base our view on whether 1/6 was an “insurrection” on whether those arrested are charged with insurrection. So far, none has been. https://t.co/szsAGU3bz0 — Brit Hume (@brithume) January 13, 2022

Twitter users were swift and vicious in their mockery, with many highlighting the very short time period between his tweet and the DOJ announcement.

Just a few hours before sedition charges landed. https://t.co/xt56gqRACr — Aaron Blake (@AaronBlake) January 13, 2022

Tweets that didn’t age…even an hour. https://t.co/YmUiXUImgQ — Fred Wellman (@FPWellman) January 13, 2022

Oh wow the shelf life on this tweet was like, what, 90 minutes? Yikes. https://t.co/YguSnu0yhZ — Caroline Orr Bueno, Ph.D (@RVAwonk) January 13, 2022

Or we could just use our eyes to decide whether 1/6 was an insurrection. How about that? That’s what I’m doing. https://t.co/IE4fkNgEiR — Young Daddy (@Toure) January 13, 2022

Brits breaking records on how fast a tweet can age poorly. https://t.co/AKUKUzc6U2 — Mike Madrid (@madrid_mike) January 13, 2022

Welp… there ya go…. Is it an insurrection now? https://t.co/nG3Kae2WeN — Sarah Burris (@SarahBurris) January 13, 2022

Hume did not seem to react to the mockery, later tweeting an article himself about the new seditious conspiracy charges without additional comment.

Stewart Rhodes, Oath Keepers founder, arrested for Jan. 6 riot – The Washington Post https://t.co/CyuvLUkmtS — Brit Hume (@brithume) January 13, 2022

